We had a bit of a busted forecast today, as temperatures were basically stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s, a far cry from the 80 degree readings we thought we'd be seeing by the afternoon. A slow moving warm front and some deeply entrenched marine layered air is to blame for that. That warm front will eventually slide its way through our area sometime this evening, which will result in a bit of a muggy overnight period.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Remaining overcast for the rest of the daylight hours and into the overnight period. As the warm front approaches, some scattered showers may develop, especially east of the DC area. After the warm front moves through, temperatures will stay relatively steady, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Dew points will also be in the upper 60s and 70s as light southeast winds keeps the moisture locked in. Areas of fog and some pockets of drizzle are likely to develop in the predawn hours.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Tuesday will start out with overcast skies and some early morning fog before we potentially see some breaks in the cloud cover by late morning. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon and temperatures will be noticeably warmer than today, topping out in the low to mid 80s. Humidity values will be higher as well with dew points in the low 70s. A 30 percent chance at some scattered showers developing in the afternoon as a weak cold front gets stuck over our region. Can't rule out the chance a stray thunderstorm or two either. A slight chance at scattered showers overnight, otherwise it's mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

See Flo Go: Watch Florence go from a category 1 hurricane to a category 4 major hurricane in under 12 hours.



Infared imagery from NOAA shows Florence getting it's act together in a hurry.

