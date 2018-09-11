

A rainy day in Crystal City, Va. (Joe Flood)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

2/10: Mired in this muggy muddy cruddy craziness

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. Highs: 78-82.

Tonight: Cloudy, few showers, muggy. Lows: 68-74.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. Highs: 80-85.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Wow are we stuck in this rut! With Florence approaching the East Coast, high pressure is stalled to our north, and wet onshore flow continues to lock in clouds, humidity and occasional showers and storms. The final route of Hurricane Florence is still uncertain, so the weekend is a challenging forecast. Anticipate more showers, storms, clouds, mugginess at the very minimum.

Today (Tuesday): Clouds dominate the day with mainly afternoon to evening scattered showers and storms. Temperatures gradually warm with highs closer to 80 today, but moderate to high humidity persists with dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thunderstorms could deliver some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Rainfall totals today are quite scattered from nothing/trace to a half inch or higher if you get a storm. Away from thunderstorms, winds are generally light and breezy. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening and even a few possible overnight as lows drop down into the upper 60s to middle 70s range under mostly cloudy and muggy conditions. Light breezes from the north and northeast mainly. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Temperatures edge up a little with lower to middle 80s for highs, but those mostly cloudy skies prevail with scattered afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms again. Humidity remains moderate to high with dew points in the uncomfortable 70s. Rainfall totals again vary wildly from none/trace up to locally heavy totals over 1/2 inch. Light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: After some scattered evening showers/storms, the overnight should be fairly dry under mostly cloudy skies. Lows again range from around 70 to the middle 70s - keeping that muggy feeling going- with light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday features a chance for some partly sunny or even sunny periods as temperatures head higher into the middle to upper 80s (a few spots could even touch 90). Moderate to high humidity means that afternoon peak temperatures will feel like the 90s anyway. Scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms still return to complicate our day, but coverage is less than prior days. Thursday night runs partly cloudy with lows in the muggy lower to middle 70s again. Confidence: Medium

Friday should find more cloud cover and scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon to evening. Highs only reach into the lower 80s with more cloud cover and that moderate to high humidity sticks around...although breezes from the east pick up a bit to offset the impact. Friday night should be cloudy with scattered showers and storms with lows in the 70s. Remnants of Florence could press into southern areas for heavier rain concerns. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is still a wild card as we await an improved guidance consensus on the route of Florence's remnants. We are tracking a number of different scenarios. The area most at risk for heavy rains and associated flooding problems is south of the District down through Virginia, but generally, we should expect more clouds, muggy weather, gusty winds potentially, and highs in the 70s to low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows at night continue into the 70s with maybe some middle to upper 60s if the easterly flow is strong enough. Confidence: Low