

ALEXANDRIA, VA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jeff Bigler turns his bicycle around after taking in the scene of a tidal flooded King Street on Tuesday September 11, 2018 in Alexandria, VA. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

*Coastal flood warning for the shoreline of DC, Alexandria and Arlington County until 6 a.m. on Wednesday*

It has been a bit of a frustrating few days for weather forecasting around these parts. The lack of any real upper level atmospheric flow has left us with a bunch of weak surface frontal boundaries that offer little in the way of reliability in where they might set up. The result was another cool and cloudy day around the District, which I suppose is not the worst thing in the world. And if you also think that's not the worst thing in the world, then I've got good news for you. Tomorrow will feature more of the same conditions.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: Remaining overcast for the remainder of tonight. Some scattered showers and pockets of drizzle may develop at some point, especially east of DC and closer to the Bay. A light northeast wind keeps the clouds and low level moisture locked in tonight and overnight lows will be similar to last night, settling in the upper 60s to low 70s with elevated dew points near the same levels. Expecting more areas of patchy fog and drizzle to develop after sunset tonight.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Visibility will likely be reduced in the morning hours as widespread fog and pockets of drizzle linger into the late morning. Overcast skies prevail once again, with scattered showers possible. Temperatures should end up in the mid to upper 70s as we continue to be in the influence of a moisture laden east wind. Dew points will be on the muggy side, topping out in the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy again tomorrow night with lows in the low 70s and more fog/drizzle developing.

See Matt Roger’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

The curious case of Hurricane Diana from 1984: Stop me if this sounds familiar. A hurricane rapidly intensifies to Category 4 strength, makes landfall near Wilmington, N.C. and then stalls out for several days. Nope, I'm not talking about hurricane Florence, but rather another powerful hurricane that ravaged coastal Carolina nearly 34 years ago to the day.



The path of Hurricane Diana back in September of 1984. Diana quickly intensified to a category 4 strength storm before making landfall near Wilmington, NC.

Diana, like Florence, got stuck underneath a sprawling high pressure system that prevented the storm from escaping out to sea. Ultimately, Diana's largest impact came from the torrential rains created by the tropical system.



Rainfall totals from Diana in 1984.

We can expect Florence to drop a whole bunch of rain as well, but unlike Diana, Florence is also going to bring category 4 winds and a catastrophic storm surge to a large part of the North Carolina coast.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.