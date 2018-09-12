

A higher-than-usual Potomac River on another cloudy, drizzly day yesterday. (Photo by Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Can't kick the clouds and clammy air, but it's not a washout and not too hot, so that's worth a halfway decent score.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers or storm. Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Isolated shower/storm possible. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, isolated showers/storms. Highs: Near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

As we watch powerful Hurricane Florence continue to head toward the Carolinas, here in the D.C. area we've got more of the same today and tomorrow with plenty of clouds and a few showers here and there. Florence may throw some scattered showers and breezy winds our way Friday into the weekend, but it looks more and more like any major impacts will stay south of our area, although we shouldn't let our guard down quite yet.

Today (Wednesday): Onshore flow keeps us mostly cloudy with some drizzle, and a stalled front could trigger isolated showers or a thunderstorm through the course of the day. Temperatures top out near 80 with high humidity and light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Still the chance of an isolated shower or storm during the evening. Otherwise we're mostly cloudy with lows down to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Our weather remains mostly the same as Florence approaches the Carolina coast. Maybe a few isolated showers or storms under mostly to partly cloudy skies. The breeze picks up a bit from the east during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We'll hold on to the chance of an isolated shower or storm. Meanwhile, winds may turn breezier from the east as the outermost circulation from Florence edges a bit closer. Lows only fall back to the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Our latest thinking on Florence is that its circulation and remnants will remain far enough south to spare us major impacts here in the D.C. metro area. Things could still change a bit, so of course we'll continue to track it. But for now we're looking at the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium