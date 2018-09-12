*Coastal flood advisory for Washington until Thursday at 4 a.m.*

Well, how about that. Some of us actually saw some sunshine this afternoon for the first time in days. Of course, that sunshine came with an increased risk of showers and storms as a weak but pesky frontal boundary remains stalled over our area. That frontal boundary will keep playing games with us over the next few days, but that’s not all that bad considering what residents of the Southeast are about to face with Hurricane Florence.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to pop up along and to the west of the Interstate 95 corridor, slowly drifting from the south to the north. Some of these slow-moving cells will feature heavy rain, which may result in localized flash flooding. Most of the shower/storm activity shuts off after sunset, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overnight and a slight chance of some scattered showers late. Staying warm and muggy with overnight lows in the upper-60s to low-70s and dew points not far behind. Areas of patchy fog are likely to develop after midnight.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Patchy fog will reduce visibility through about the midmorning as an east/northeast wind (5-10 mph) keeps the low-level moisture locked in. That means mostly cloudy skies again, with some pockets of sunshine just like today. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees with high humidity values and dew points in the low- to mid-70s. Scattered showers may develop in the afternoon, although coverage should be less widespread than today. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid tomorrow night, with lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

