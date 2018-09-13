

A rainbow Wednesday evening. (Xavier Ascanio via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: While spared the torrents from Florence, the never ending muggy is driving me buggy.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and very humid with isolated showers/storms. Highs: 80-84

Tonight: Humid with a few evening showers/storms. Lows: 67-73

Tomorrow: Cloudy with possible breezy showers. Highs: 77-81

FORECAST IN DETAIL

While it will feel very tropical now through the weekend, all the real storm action should stay well to our south. A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up anytime but they are likely to be brief in nature. Given the abundance of moisture heavy downpours are possible with greatest risk expected to focus on Friday afternoon. Any real significant rainfall from Florence would be unlikely until early next week, if at all.

Today (Thursday): Look out for some patchy fog in the early morning as humidity levels remain high (dewpoints low-to-mid 70s). Clouds will remain in abundance through the day. Isolated showers/thunderstorms are likely to hold off until later in the afternoon. Most areas see highs reach the lower 80s with winds from the northeast of only 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Isolated showers/thunderstorms are possible in the evening with muggy conditions unwavering. Light northeast winds persist. Lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers and maybe some rumbles are a risk through the day but likely to be most active in the afternoon and in our southern areas. A few heavier downpours are possible so have the umbrella at the ready. Clouds are abundant through the day. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s should feel better than this but the high humidity rules otherwise. Northeast winds pick up at times but mainly in the 10-15 mph range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few showers and isolated thunderstorms linger but diminish later at night. Lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s under muggy conditions. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is relatively uneventful with slightly less humidity, mostly cloudy skies, a few pop up thunderstorms in the afternoon, and moderate northeast winds. Highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s and overnight lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunshine is likely to be more frequent Sunday. Shower chances are lower and mainly limited to the afternoon. Northeast winds remain light. Highs are mainly in the lower 80s with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is likely to see more scattered showers/thunderstorms as the day progresses and the remains of Florence finally head north - possibly edging into our region. Highs should reach the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies and high humidity. Confidence: Low-Medium

[Hurricane Florence to have little effect on D.C. area through the weekend. Chance of rain next week.]