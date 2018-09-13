Hurricane Florence is within 36 hours of slamming ashore in the Carolinas where it will unleash damaging winds and enormous amounts of rain. More than 15 million people are under storm watches and warnings.

Here’s a guide as to what key cities in the impact zone can expect, bearing in mind that forecasts are still evolving and may change.

Virginia

Norfolk: Gusty showers begin Thursday, becoming heavy squalls overnight Thursday into Friday. They’re accompanied by onshore easterly winds gusting to 50 mph. The rain will taper off gradually Saturday, with winds slackening Saturday afternoon. Two to four inches of rain are possible.

North Carolina

Wilmington: Tropical storm conditions will arrive as early as mid-afternoon Thursday, with strong winds cranking up by sunset. The outer rainbands will begin to work onshore overnight Thursday, becoming a steady/heavy rain by Friday morning.

Visibility will drop sharply on Friday, as destructive winds of 70 to 100 mph, gusting to 120 mph roar throughout the day, accompanied by blinding rain. Florence makes its closest pass noontime Friday when conditions may be most severe. The storm surge may cause the water at the coast to rise 4 to 6 feet above normally dry land.

Winds are still tropical-storm-force Saturday in the range of 40 to 60 mph before subsiding on Sunday.

Storm total rainfall of 15-20” with isolated 30” amounts are possible. Widespread, possibly catastrophic flooding is expected.



7-day rainfall forecast from National Weather Service. (PivotalWeather.com)

Raleigh: Tropical storm conditions possible beginning Thursday night and lasting through Saturday. On Friday winds become sustained around 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, before tapering off Saturday evening. Widespread 3 to 5 inches rain totals possible, with isolated spots approaching 8 inches.

Charlotte: Cloudy, breezy summertime weather through Saturday. Winds pick up Saturday night into Sunday, gusting up to 30 to 40 mph, when rain is likely to move in. Rain could continue at times into early next week with at least 2 to 4 inches possible.

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach: Tropical storm conditions arrive by late Thursday, intensifying by Friday morning as winds become sustained at 30-50 mph and gust to 65 mph.

Steady moderate squalls will rotate in throughout the day on Friday. Florence’s tendency to want to stall will result in a significant, prolonged period of onshore damaging winds through the weekend.

The worst conditions will be felt Friday night, with winds becoming northerly sustained at 60 to 80 mph gusting to over 100 mph. The storm surge may cause the water at the coast to rise 4 to 6 feet above normally dry land.

Tropical storm-force winds continue through Saturday of 50 to 70 mph before gradually tapering Sunday. Storm total rainfall may exceed a foot.

Charleston: Winds start to become gusty late Thursday into Friday but may increase substantially during Saturday, with gusts to 50 mph, and possibly much higher depending on the storm track. Rain totals reach 4 to 8 inches. This is a highly uncertain forecast, and the model trends bear watching for Charleston.

Columbia: Relatively calm through Saturday, then wind and rain increase Saturday night into Sunday. Some rain could even linger into Monday, pushing totals up to around 8 inches or so.

Georgia

Savannah: It may lie on the southern periphery of storm conditions, so the forecast here is uncertain. Tropical storm conditions could develop here Saturday night into Sunday, with a period of heavy rain and strong winds. Wind gusts to 60 mph and one to two inches of rain are a possibility.

Atlanta: Sinking air on the periphery of Florence will result in mostly clear skies Friday and Saturday. It sits in the very southwestern edge of where the storm’s wind and rain might reach possibly for a period Sunday into Monday. The forecast here is also very uncertain.