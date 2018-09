Nationals vs. Cubs 4:05 p.m., Thursday, September 13, Nationals Park

This rain make-up game should not suffer the same fate as the original but a brief delay can’t be ruled out as the tropical air is here in full force.

First pitch: Mostly cloudy, high humidity, lower 80s.

9th inning: Isolated thundershowers, light winds, upper 70s.

Chance of rain: 60 percent

Chance of delay: 30 percent

Chance of postponement: 10 percent