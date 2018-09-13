

Gorgeous skies behind the Washington Monument. (Beau Finley/Flickr)

*Coastal flood advisory in effect for Washington until 6 p.m. Friday*

The big weather story will be happening about 400 miles south of here as Hurricane Florence slams into the Carolinas. Florence is no threat to us directly, but showers and thunderstorms on the storm’s far outer rain bands could reach us on Friday. Persistent onshore (easterly) winds make minor coastal flooding a possibility all weekend in the tidal Potomac, while also keeping us locked in cloud cover with continual chances of showers and storms through at least Saturday.

Through Tonight: A chance of some isolated showers through the remainder of the evening hours. I am not expecting widespread coverage, and any showers that do develop will be light in nature. Remaining overcast with a chance of scattered showers overnight and a light east wind at 5-10 mph. Lows will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, with areas of patchy fog likely to develop after midnight.

Tomorrow (Friday): Some patchy fog early, then staying mostly cloudy and cooler. Winds could become a bit gusty (10-20 mph) out of the east at times tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop by tomorrow afternoon, especially along and east of Interstate 95. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with dew points in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers tomorrow night. Lows range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Watching Florence: Locally, we will need to keep an eye on what the remnants of Florence do once the storm makes landfall this weekend. Uncertainty remains high, but as of right now, model guidance is pointing toward two possible scenarios.

Scenario 1: The remnants of Florence pass through Tennessee and western North Carolina on Monday before getting picked up by an upper-level system that swings what’s left of the storm right through the D.C. area late Monday into Tuesday. This scenario would result in heavy rain, some severe weather and gusty winds (more than 30-40 mph). This scenario would increase the chances of flooding and tree damage, given how wet soil conditions are.



The European model shows a period of strong wind gusts from late Monday through much of Tuesday.

Scenario 2: The remnants of Florence pass through Tennessee and western Virginia on Monday before moving north into the Ohio River Valley late Monday. We would still probably see some rain and wind in this scenario, but the heaviest precipitation and strongest winds would be focused over the Appalachians.

