4/10: Trying to find some silver lining in a muggy, cloudy day that might have showers and a few stormy downpours. At least it’s Friday and not too hot?

Today: Muggy. Increasing rain chances. Highs: Upper 70s to near 80.

Tonight: Rain chances gradually diminish. Lows: Mid-60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Isolated showers possible. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Some sunshine. Shower too? Highs: Mid-70s to low 80s.

Florence barely brushes us with minimal impact today through this weekend. In fact, outdoor plans have a fighting chance despite continued clouds, mugginess, and some shower chances. We’ll then have to watch if Florence’s remnants make a run at us early next week with some rain and wind. Not expecting anything too extreme, but it’s not a high-confidence forecast, either.

Today (Friday): Periodic showers could roam the region, especially later this morning and during the afternoon. Afternoon, thunderstorms could pop as well, especially south of town. So you may want to carry that small umbrella around. Despite mostly cloudy skies, we still should feel warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80, and muggy dew points above 70. Noticeable breezes from the east and northeast may gust to near 20 mph at times. Question marks remain with exact timing and intensity of any rains. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A few showers and isolated thunderstorms may persist into the mid-evening. But rain chances overall—and downpour risk—should should go down with time. Muggy conditions and clouds stick around, with most spots getting down to the mid-to-upper 60s (suburbs) to low 70s (downtown). Breezes continue from the east-northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): We may just see a few isolated showers, maybe a quick thundershower. It’s still mostly cloudy and fairly muggy, but maybe not quite as bad, with dew points hovering in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds from the northeast could still get to around 15 mph at times. Highs top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies could partially clear, but we still have the slightest chance for a quick passing shower. Overnight lows drop into the 60s for most of us, perhaps holding up near 70 downtown. Breezes from the east-northeast relax to around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium



A muddy Potomac River flowing past Rosslyn on Tuesday. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

Sunday: Sunshine could peek through clouds at times. Shower chances aren’t eliminated, but any activity should be isolated the way it looks now. Winds are only a bit breezy from the east, around 10 mph. High temperatures could hover in the mid-to-upper 70s if we see more clouds, while low 80s are possible if sunshine dominates a bit more. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds persist, and rain chances may increase as the night wears on, as the leading edge of Florence’s remnants may approach from the south and west. Mugginess levels likely increase as well, preventing lows from dropping below the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Wind gusts and periods of rain are possible Monday and Tuesday, if Florence’s remnants come through the area in an energetic fashion. If we do get downpours and some wind, then we can’t rule out some trees falling since our soil is so loose due to recent rains. But we’re just not that confident in the forecast yet due to uncertainty in Florence’s inland track. Highs should end up around 80 to the low 80s with tropical-like humidity (dew points in the low-to-mid 70s). Stay tuned for updates. Confidence: Low-Medium