

Florence kicks up some rather uninviting surf in Virginia Beach.

I can’t promise much, if any, sunshine over the next few days, but this weekend’s weather is looking a bit more promising than it did 24 hours ago. Showers have mostly stayed to the south of us today, and that trend will continue on Saturday as Florence moves inland over South Carolina. Things become a bit more unsettled on Sunday and especially by Sunday night as the remnants of Florence make a hard right and start tracking closer to the region.

Through Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some isolated showers possible this evening, with most of the shower activity restricted to points to the south of I-66. Mostly cloudy and muggy overnight with patchy fog developing. Lows will range from the mid 60s to low 70s with an east wind at 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Some patchy fog to start with scattered showers lingering south of the area for much of the day. Otherwise, its mostly cloudy on Saturday but staying dry for the DC area, with even a chance at some partial sunshine developing in the afternoon, especially north and west of the city. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with dew points in the upper 60s and winds out of the east/northeast at 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy tomorrow night with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Cloud cover will thicken once again on Sunday as the remnants of Florence move up the Shenandoah Valley. Shower chances will be higher on Sunday as well, with some low level tropical air filtering into the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s.

I’ll take some sunshine please: It’s been quite a long time since we’ve seen clear skies. Over the last week, persistent easterly flow has kept the entire area stuck in a thick layer of cloud cover that has prevented us from seeing any extended period of sunshine.

Out of the 168 hours in the past week, Washington #DCA has reported clear skies in only 5 of them (1 am to 5 am Friday), none during daylight. The last daytime clear sky report: 28 Aug 11 am.#dcwx@hbwx @amelia_draper @ChuckBell4 @dougkammerer @laurynricketts @TenaciousTopper — Capital Climate (@capital_climate) September 13, 2018

We may end up seeing some breaks in the cloud cover tomorrow afternoon, but the majority of the day will still feel gray and gloomy. But I’ve got some good news for you. High pressure will slide in behind the exiting Florence by the middle of next week, which will give us a couple of nice days and a true taste of fall on Wednesday and Thursday.



Next Thursday should be a lovely day, with high pressure parked right overhead. (Greg Porter/Washington, D.C.)

