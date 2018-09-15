

A colorful sunset over the National Mall. (Jim Havard)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Another overcast day, but the showers should stay away.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Pocket of fog/drizzle early, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with just a chance at a shower or two. Lows: Mid to upper 60s

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Florence will continue it’s movement inland today, slowly tracking to the southwest through South Carolina. As it does so, we could get lucky and tap into the southern edge of high pressure centered over New England. But even if that does happen, it won’t last long. The remnants of Florence and it’s copious amounts of tropical moisture will make a turn north later this weekend, passing close by enough to disrupt our weather at the start of next week.

Today (Saturday): Patchy fog and maybe a few pockets of drizzle will be lurking in the morning hours, especially south and east of DC. Otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and winds out of the east/northeast at 10 mph. The sun may peak through the clouds for a few hours in the afternoon, especially north and west of the District. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy but remaining dry overnight tomorrow. Some low level clouds and patch fog may develop after dark. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with dew points not far behind. Winds out of the east at 5 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): Just like Saturday, the morning hours could feature some areas of fog and drizzle. Mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day with an increasing chance of showers developing late in the afternoon. Staying warm and muggy with highs near 80 degrees and dew points around 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers are likely to develop in the overnight hours. Otherwise, its mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The jury is still out on exactly where the remnants of Florence will go by early next week. Right now, it looks like the remnant low pressure center will pass well to west sometime on Monday afternoon, dragging a warm front through our area in the process. That means Monday will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the low 80s and an increased chance at some thunderstorms in the afternoon. We need to keep an eye on the forecast for Monday night as some severe weather may occur during this period. Confidence: Low

Tuesday will likely feature more showers and thunderstorms, especially in the first half of the day. It’s warm and humid again with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Low

High pressure builds in on Wednesday and Thursday, which should result in some spectacular weather with temperatures in the 70s and low humidity values. Confidence: Medium