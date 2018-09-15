Despite its weakened status to a tropical storm, Florence has deluged parts of the North Carolina coastline with torrential and historic amounts of rain. Many areas in southeastern North Carolina have endured 15 to 30 inches of rain, and up to 15 more could fall.

The rain is resulting in catastrophic flooding in southeast North Carolina that is spreading into the state’s interior, even into the population centers of Raleigh and Charlotte. Already, the event has broken the state’s record for most rain ever observed during a tropical storm or hurricane, with a preliminary report of more than 30 inches.

The floodwaters are expected to push many rivers to all-time highs and, toward the mountains of western North Carolina and southwest Virginia, could spur life-threatening landslides.

The Associated Press reports that the storm may unload 18 trillion gallons of rain on the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. “Florence’s 18 trillion gallons is as much water as there is in the entire Chesapeake Bay,” the AP says. “It’s also enough to cover the entire state of Texas with nearly four inches (10 centimeters) of water.”

Rainfall so far

Onslow County, about 50 miles to the northeast of Wilmington, has been hit particularly hard. The National Weather Service office in Newport, N.C., (located on the eastern edge of Onslow County) recorded a storm total of 23.75 inches just after midnight. And as of Saturday morning, several other locations scattered across the county were on the verge of passing the 20-inch mark.



Forty-eight-hour radar-estimated rainfall totals. Parts of the Carolina coastline have already received almost 24 inches of rain. (Greg Porter/Washington, D.C.)

A citizen weather observer posted a total of 30.58 inches of rain in Swansboro, which is in Onslow County. This amount would be a state record for a tropical storm or hurricane if verified. While unofficial, it would shatter the old record of 24 inches — set near Wilmington during Hurricane Floyd in 1999. Many locations in southeast North Carolina are likely to smash this old record by the time the rain ends.

Florence is forecast to “drop almost double” the volume of rain over the state compared with Floyd, tweeted Ryan Maue, a meteorologist with weathermodels.com.

Since making landfall at Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina on Friday morning, Florence’s forward speed has slowed down dramatically, with the storm’s center of circulation only about 100 miles from Wrightsville Beach a full 24 hours after landfall. The storm’s slow movement, parallel to the coastline, created several bands of heavy rain, capable of producing two to four inches of rain per hour, sitting over the same locations for essentially the past day and a half.



A radar loop of Florence over the past 24 hours. A persistent band of extremely heavy rain has been centered over southeastern North Carolina, dropping upward of 20 inches of rain. (Greg Porter/Washington, D.C.)

Flash-flood emergencies — the most critical category of flood warning — have been in effect for several counties in southeast North Carolina since Friday night.

Weekend forecast: Torrential rains continue for southeast North Carolina and spread west

Florence will continue to move very slowly to the southwest on Saturday, which, in turn, will drag the axis of heavy rain bands to the southwest, as well. That should spell some relief for the inundated areas of Onslow County, but it unfortunately puts the city of Wilmington, southeast coastal communities of North Carolina and northeast areas of South Carolina in the line of fire instead.

Through Sunday morning, over a foot of rain is expected to fall in and around Wilmington, adding to the six or so inches the city has already received from Florence. One model even shows the potential for an additional 30 inches, although that may be an overestimate.



A 24-hour rainfall forecast is shown through Sunday morning. An additional 12 to 14-plus inches of rain is expected around the Wilmington area. (WeatherBell.com) (Greg Porter)

The heaviest of the rain should gradually taper off in southeast North Carolina on Sunday.

Most of the rivers in northeast South Carolina and eastern North Carolina are experiencing moderate to major flooding and, in some cases, many continue rising well into next week as floodwaters from the interior flow downstream.

The Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, N.C., is forecast to rise an astonishing 45 feet by Tuesday.

Flooding concerns extend beyond the coast of North Carolina, as well. Flash flooding has spread into Raleigh and will expand over Charlotte, where flash-flood advisories are in effect. Both cities could see six to 10 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts.

As the storm center shifts farther inland, counterclockwise rotation around the center of circulation will continue to pull in loads of tropical moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and push it up against the more rugged terrain of central and western North Carolina.

The elevation will serve as a forcing mechanism for the abundant low-level moisture being dragged in by Florence, essentially creating an ideal environment for torrential rain and the possibility of mudslides, especially Sunday into Monday. Through Tuesday, five to 10 inches of rain, and isolated 15-inch amounts, are forecast to fall across central and western North Carolina and southwestern Virginia.



A National Weather Service model shows the five-day rainfall forecast.

Uncertainty in Florence’s track beyond Sunday

Florence will ultimately lose its tropical designation sometime Saturday, but the storm will continue be a danger as it starts to turn north by Sunday afternoon. However, there remains a large amount of uncertainty regarding the ultimate track of what Florence will become.

Computer models mostly show the remnants of Florence tracking into western North Carolina on Sunday afternoon, before making a sharp turn to the north/northeast as the storm begins to get picked up by the jet stream over North America. However, there is still some disagreement among the models as to how much of the storm center motion is to the north vs. the northeast.



A forecast predicts the position of Florence's remnants on Monday morning. If the storm tracks to the northeast (black line), the Washington region would probably experience periods of heavy rain Monday night. A track more to the north (yellow line) would keep the worst effects west of the Appalachians. (National Weather Service) (Greg Porter/Washington, D.C.)

If the storm tracks further to the west and up into the Ohio River Valley, the worst of the heavy rain and associated effects of the storm would be centered to the west of the Washington area and more focused toward western Pennsylvania and eventually interior New England. However, if the storm takes a more easterly track, much of the Mid-Atlantic would be exposed to a period of heavy rain and even the threat of some severe weather late on Monday and into Tuesday.