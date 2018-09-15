

Lots of low level moisture provided a colorful sunset on Friday night. Clif Burns via Flickr. (Clif Burns)

No, your eyes did not deceive you. If you were anywhere north of the Potomac today, chances are you saw a bit of sunshine. Even our friends in northern Virginia got a taste of sunshine for a while. But alas, our time with brighter skies is short lived and our next best shot at extended sunshine won’t come until Wednesday.

Through Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with some peaks of sunshine, especially north of DC, through the evening hours. I can’t completely rule out a stray shower or two, especially south of I-66. Winds switch to the east/southeast overnight, pushing some low level moisture back into the area. Some pockets of fog and drizzle are likely to develop after 2 a.m., especially east of DC. Lows will be similar to last night, ranging from the mid 60s to about 70 degrees.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Patchy fog and drizzle persist into the morning hours. Some partial clearing is possible in parts of the area late tomorrow morning and into the early afternoon before the cloud cover thickens up again by the afternoon. Showers start to become more frequent in coverage late tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and some isolated thunderstorms with pockets of heavy rain develop late Sunday night.

Severe weather on Monday night? Depending on the exact track of Florence’s remnants (which is still unclear), some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms may develop late on Monday into Monday night.



Forecast position of Florence's remnants on Monday night. With the storm passing to the west, a tropical airmass (yellow lines) will flood in behind a warm front (red line) creating an unstable atmosphere. (WPC (NOAA))

As Florence’s passes west of us sometime on Monday, a rather unstable air mass will rush into our region. And with a lifting mechanism (warm front) close by along with an upper level low (Florence) overhead, the threat of severe weather is growing for this period.

