

Clouds with a few brighter spots over the Smithsonian Castle yesterday. (chasingmailboxes via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Bulk of the day should stay dry, it’s just another one with too much gray, and too much humidity for my liking.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, peeks of sun. Isolated shower? Highs: Upper 70s to near 80.

Tonight: Chance of showers. Lows: Low-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely. Highs: Upper 70s to near 80.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It looks like gray is the color of the day once again today, although we may see skies brighten at times. The remnants of Florence finally catch up with us in the form of shower and storm chances later tonight through Tuesday. While we don’t expect anything too extreme, some heavy tropical downpours are possible until a cold front clears the air for a drier midweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): Skies are generally cloudy but should brighten with some peeks of sun at times. While Florence is still centered well to our south, it could throw an isolated shower our way during the afternoon. A steady breeze from the east assists in the cloud-making duties, and in keeping our temperatures in check, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and plenty of humidity. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers chances increase a bit during the evening and early overnight, although anything we see is probably isolated in nature, before a steadier area of rain tries to move in from the west toward dawn. A light but steady breeze from the southeast should prevent any fog formation overnight, even in this very humid air, but we’re still mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): What’s left of Florence makes its closest approach on Monday. And although the center stays well west over the Appalachians, that still puts us in a favorable spot for occasional showers and thunderstorms. We’ll be watching the potential for pockets of flooding, with some of us likely to see a heavy downpour or two. Can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms during the afternoon. Otherwise we stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers and a thunderstorm remain a risk especially early in the evening. But overall, shower activity should diminish in coverage and intensity later in the evening and overnight, No other surprises with cloudy, warm, and humid conditions still in charge. Overnight lows drop to around the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The remnant low pressure from Florence moves away to our northeast on Tuesday, but as it goes a cold front comes through behind it. That’s enough to keep occasional showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, though they may diminish by late afternoon and evening. It’s another mostly cloudy day overall, but we’ll on “nice sunset watch” if we can get some partial clearing late in the day. Highs aim for the low 80s, with partial clearing Tuesday night as lows fall to the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium

It;'s no taste of fall, but we do get ourselves a pleasant day for Wednesday. Behind the cold front, winds from the north bring in drier air with dew points dropping into the mid-60s. With the welcome return of mostly sunny skies and highs heading for the low-to-mid 80s, might be a good day to plan for outdoor lunch! Confidence: Medium