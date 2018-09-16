

A water vapor image of tropical depression Florence on Sunday morning. (CIRA/CSU/NOAA)

Tropical depression Florence, downgraded from a tropical storm, is transitioning to a nontropical weather system but is still dumping tremendous amounts of rainfall over North Carolina. As the historic rains and flooding only very slowly ease along the North Carolina coast through Sunday night, serious flooding is predicted to spread farther inland.

The National Weather Service warned of a “catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding risk” in much of North Carolina, northern South Carolina and southwest Virginia on Sunday.

By Monday and Tuesday, the torrents lift north through West Virginia and western Virginia before finally exiting the Northeast by Wednesday.

The floodwaters are expected to push many rivers to all-time highs and, toward the mountains of western North Carolina and southwestern Virginia, could spur life-threatening landslides.

“[A]reas of the North Carolina Piedmont and the mountainous terrain of western North Carolina will experience devastating flash flooding unlike anything in recent memory,” tweeted Greg Carbin, chief of the operations branch at the National Weather Service. “Roads and bridges will wash away and damage will be severe.”

The threat of Excessive Rainfall continues in the Mid-Atlantic from Florence. pic.twitter.com/b7JrTnxxRG — NWS MARFC (@NWSMARFC) September 16, 2018

Ryan Maue, a meteorologist for weathermodels.com, calculated that the storm will dump the equivalent of 18 trillion gallons of rain, enough to cover Texas in four inches of water and fill the Chesapeake Bay.

Rainfall so far



Observed rainfall estimate through Sunday morning. (National Weather Service)

Through Sunday morning, numerous locations in southeast North Carolina had endured more than 20 inches of rain, with Onslow and Carteret counties being hit particularly hard. At least three locations in these counties appear to have broken the state record for tropical storm or hurricane rainfall, exceeding the 24.09 inches that fell near Wilmington during Hurricane Floyd in 1999:

Swansboro: 33.89 inches

Hoffman Raws: 25.87

Newport: 25.20 inches

The Swansboro total is the most for any tropical storm or hurricane north of Florida along the East Coast and represents a new two-day and three-day rainfall record for North Carolina.

In the past year, Florence marks the third tropical system to set a new state rainfall record after Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Lane in Hawaii.

Some other notable rainfall totals in South Carolina and North Carolina include:

Wilmington: 21.85 inches

Myrtle Beach: 7.61 inches

Raleigh: 4.93 inches

Charlotte: 2.88 inches

These rains have resulted in “an incredible amount of road closures across eastern and central North Carolina,” the Weather Service office in Raleigh tweeted. “It’s remarkable that large portions of interstate 95 and many other roads are closed.”

Much of I-95 in North Carolina is closed due to #FlorenceNC flooding. People should avoid traveling today for their safety. Road conditions across state are rapidly changing: https://t.co/kHCW4cacgA pic.twitter.com/4mcsgnlD3J — NCDOT I-95 Traffic (@NCDOT_I95) September 16, 2018

Sunday forecast: Heaviest rain heads toward mountains

As the former hurricane continues to draw moisture from the Atlantic Ocean, the rain will not end Sunday in the hardest-hit areas of southeast North Carolina. The intensity of the rain shouldn’t be as extreme as it was Friday and Saturday, but downpours may not fully relent until some time Monday.

The heaviest rains should shift to between northern South Carolina and west-central North Carolina during the day. During the evening and at night, this heavy rainfall should spill into southwest Virginia.

The Weather Service predicts the following amounts of rain on top of what has already fallen:

Four to six inches in southern North Carolina and northern South Carolina

Five to 10 inches in central and western North Carolina and southwest Virginia



Rainfall forecast through Wednesday morning from National Weather Service.

Monday and Tuesday: Stormy conditions push north through Appalachians into New England

On Sunday night, Florence’s remnants will finally be pulled north and, on Monday, it will unload very heavy rainfall in West Virginia and western Virginia, especially north of Roanoke and west of Charlottesville.

The rain may be particularly heavy in the mountains, where there is an elevated risk of flash flooding. Two to four inches of rain is likely to fall in this zone in a relatively short time, with isolated amounts over six inches. As some of these areas have seen much above-normal rain since the spring and waterways are full, river flooding is a significant concern.

While the heaviest rainfall will focus west and southwest of the Interstate 95 corridor, waves of showers and storms are likely to sweep through cities from Richmond to Boston. Locally heavy rainfall is possible in this activity.

Monday night into Tuesday, areas from interior Pennsylvania through New England may experience a burst of heavy rainfall that quickly dispenses one to three inches. Particularly in Pennsylvania, which has seen excessive amounts of rain in recent months, localized flooding is possible.

North Carolina rivers: Water levels to rise for days, record flooding possible

Most of the rivers in northeast South Carolina and eastern North Carolina are experiencing moderate to major flooding, and, in some cases, many will continue rising well into next week as floodwaters from the interior flow downstream.

The Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, N.C., already at flood stage, is forecast to rise 30 additional feet by Tuesday. A mandatory evacuation is in place in this area.

The Cape Fear River has reached flood stage at Fayetteville this morning, with SIGNIFICANT rise still to come. This will be very dangerous flooding over the next few days. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/IbuyGnm9J7 — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 16, 2018

Water levels along the Lumberton River in Lumberton are forecast to top the record level set during Hurricane Matthew just two years ago.