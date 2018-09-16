

A butterfly in the Mary Livingston Ripley Garden at the Smithsonian Institution. (Miki Jourdan via Flickr.)

Well, we managed to see more sunshine today than I was expecting. I actually forgot where I put my sunglasses because I haven’t had to use them in so long. What’s left of Florence will slide west of us Monday, close enough to toss some showers and thunderstorms our way before the system finally moves away Wednesday.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: Scattered showers may develop in the evening. Clouds will start to rebuild overnight, with an increased chance of showers developing everywhere. Staying warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds out of the east/southeast at 5-10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Scattered showers early, with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms developing as the day progresses. Winds out of the southeast (10-15 mph) may become gusty at times. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Dew points will be high, running into the low 70s. Widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, are likely tomorrow night. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Local Florence effects: On Monday night, the remnants of Florence will pass to our west, traveling north along the Appalachians. That path will result in a lot of rain falling in the mountains, but it should help limit the storm’s effects around the D.C. area.

Rainfall Totals: About three to five inches of rain is expected in the Appalachians and Shenandoah Valley. Rainfall amounts of one to three inches are expected along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains, an area that includes some of our far-western suburbs. Around D.C. and the Interstate 95 corridor, we expect about one to two inches of rain.



72-hour rainfall (through Wednesday afternoon) forecast for the Mid-Atlantic region. (MARFC)

Timing: Over the mountains, the heavy rain will start to move in by Monday morning, and precipitation will gradually spread north throughout the day. In the D.C. region, showers and thunderstorms should start to move in Monday evening and into the overnight period.

Flooding: We aren’t expecting any immediate flood effects around the District. Naturally, along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where the heavier precipitation will fall, some flash flooding and river flooding will probably occur. Any rain that does fall in the mountains will eventually run downstream, which could result in some river flooding around the D.C. area by the end of next week.

Severe Potential: A tropical air mass loaded with moisture will spread over the D.C. area Monday night, and there will probably be lots of low-level instability to boot. That could result in some isolated and severe thunderstorms moving through late Monday, though confidence in this scenario is low at this time.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.