* Flood watch for Potomac River *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: We’re still missing the sun and could do without the tropical showers.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Showers likely, some thunder possible. Highs: 75-79.

Tonight: Chance of showers, thunder. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Afternoon and evening showers/storms possible. Highs: Near 80.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The remnant circulation of Hurricane Florence zips by to our west today. It’s close enough to spread some showers over the region, which are likely to be heaviest and most numerous in our western areas. We’ll likely have another round of showers and storms on Tuesday before quieter and yes, sunnier, weather settles in Wednesday through Friday. Rain may return over the weekend, most likely Sunday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Monday): Showers are likely at times on and off today. We can’t rule out some thunder. The greatest coverage and intensity of rainfall is out toward the mountains, where some pockets of flooding are a possibility. Because of some spin in the atmosphere, if any stronger thunderstorms develop, there is an outside chance of a brief tornado. Rainfall amounts are highly variable, mainly under an inch except where heavy downpours focus. They should generally increase as you head west.

Highs today are in the mid- to upper 70s. Winds are from the southeast around 15 mph with some gusts over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are likely around this evening, but should tend to decrease overnight. It remains mostly cloudy, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We should be more or less dry in the morning, but showers and storms flare up during the afternoon as a cold front passes along. Some locally heavy downpours are possible. Before the rain, highs edge up to near 80. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms likely continue in the region through around sunset, after which they should fade. Skies partially clear late at night, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD



Ducks at the Georgetown Waterfront. (angela n. via Flickr)

Wednesday through Friday brings a welcome stretch of dry weather and, finally, a good deal of sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday both see highs in the low 80s with moderate humidity. By Friday, it turns a bit toasty, with highs into the mid- to upper 80s with higher humidity. Clouds also increase Friday, though we should hold off the rain. The overnights during this stretch are partly cloudy, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend turns cloudier and a bit more unsettled. I don’t think it will be a washout, but a period of rain is reasonably likely. I’d lean toward Sunday more than Saturday, but it’s hard to pin down the timing of any rain at this point. It remains warm, with highs both days close to 80 and lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium