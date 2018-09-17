

Forecast rainfall through this evening from HRRR model. (PivotalWeather.com)

The center of Tropical Depression Florence passes to Washington’s west today, but will draw a slug of rain and storms through the region through this afternoon and evening. The rainfall could be locally heavy, and enough to cause some pockets of flooding.

Because of some spin in the atmosphere related to Florence’s remnants, we cannot rule out a brief tornado or two embedded within any thunderstorms that develop this afternoon. Any tornado activity would be isolated but bears watching.

The flood risk will be highest in our western areas, where the rainfall is likely to be heaviest, and near waterways — which are full (or close to it) because of all of the recent rainfall.

Although the chance of flooding is highest in our western areas, radar and computer model forecasts suggest heavy storms will affect some of our eastern areas as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the District and areas to the west through tonight, essentially for the zone along and west of Interstate 95.



Area under flash flood watch. (National Weather Service)

“Average rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts likely,” the Weather Service’s flood statement said. “Due to the wet summer, this amount of rain may result in rapid rises of water on creeks and streams as well as urban areas, especially if several intense showers track across the same area.”

If it is raining heavily, avoid routes near creeks and streams, which could overtop their banks quickly, and never try to cross a flooded road in your vehicle — turn around.

Short-range computer models and radar suggest that the heaviest rainfall will arrive early this afternoon. By late afternoon, the solid area of rainfall is likely to have shifted to the northeast, but scattered showers and storms may trail behind it, containing brief downpours. After sunset, a few showers and storms may linger into the overnight hours but should be very hit or miss.



Simulated radar from noon to 8 p.m.

However, another round of showers and storms may swing through Tuesday afternoon and evening with locally heavy rainfall, which could produce more pockets of flooding.

River flooding risk

The heavy rainfall predicted in the mountains to our west (2 to 4 inches or so) as well the rain in the immediate area will raise river levels along the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers.

“[T]he latest model guidance suggests nearly a dozen forecast points on main stem rivers in the Shenandoah and Potomac River basins may flood in the next few days,” the National Weather Service serving the region wrote in its morning discussion.

River flood watches have been posted and include the stretch of the Potomac all the way down to Little Falls affecting shorelines in Loudoun, Montgomery and Fairfax counties. Generally minor flooding is expected.