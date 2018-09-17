The reports started filing into the National Weather Service around 3 o’clock as torrential rain swirled around the Richmond area — the remnants of Hurricane Florence:

Trees down, Beach Road and Winterpock.

Member of the public reports tornado — structural damage.

Tornado on the ground with visible debris.

The National Weather Service issued dozens of tornado warnings around the Virginia capital Monday afternoon as a line of strong thunderstorms tracked through the northwest suburbs, one after the other. Torrential rain was accompanied by frequent lightning and, on occasion, debris from trees and buildings in the path of the twisters.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., wrote in its warnings. “Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur.”

Authorities in Chesterfield, Va., confirmed at least one person was killed when part of a furniture store collapsed, the apparent result of one of the tornadoes. “All other employees accounted for,” Jason Elmore, the Chesterfield Fire/EMS public information officer, said on Twitter. “We transported one minor injury to hospital.”

The National Weather Service confirmed it would survey the storm damage Tuesday.

More than 9,000 customers lost power Monday afternoon, the Richmond Times Dispatch reported. Most of the outages occurred in the Richmond area.

Several videos from the Richmond area clearly show at least one tornado touching down.