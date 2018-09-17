Another sticky day in the books. Even though temperatures were not too toasty it wasn’t too pleasant. The remnants of Florence have been responsible for waves of showers and storms as well as some tornado threat across the region this afternoon. Although the severe risk is diminished now, the pattern is in no hurry to change. That means we’ll see additional rain tonight and through tomorrow.

Through Tonight: We should be in a bit of a lull for a while, although a few showers remain possible during that time. There could be something of an increase in activity late night as well, when we might hear some more rumbles. Lows are in the sweaty low-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): There’s not a huge change in the atmospheric setup compared to today. That means high temperatures are similar to today. Mainly right around 80, and perhaps a bit higher if we see extended sunnier breaks. The atmospheric wave associated with Florence will be tending to move on, so we may see showers and storms focus earlier and wane late-day.



A cloudy day in Dupont Circle. (angela n. via Flickr)

Fall? As of today, D.C.'s normal high temperature has dropped below 80 degrees. It’s the first day with a high temperature in the 70s since May 30. We’ll spent the next four weeks with high temperature normals in the 70s, before dropping into the 60s as we get into mid-October. It’s nice day season, as long as we can ditch this crummy weather sometime!

