

A pedestrian carrying an umbrella passes by a colorfully painted door in the rain on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in Alexandria, VA. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

3/10: Another day of gray before sunnier skies come our way

Today: Cloudy, muggy, pm storms. Highs: 80-84.

Tonight: Partial clearing. Lows: 68-72.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Highs: 82-86.

Today’s “cold front” isn’t going to offer much temperature relief, but at least it flushes out the remnants of Florence with one last burst of showers and thunderstorms afternoon. Sunshine returns tomorrow with slightly lower humidity. The warmer-than-normal pattern continues right into the weekend when another cool front approaches, stalls, and sparks off more showers and storms.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy skies and patchy morning fog with an isolated shower chance before scattered midday to afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could contain very heavy downpours to trigger localized flash flooding. Highs range in the lower to middle 80s mainly before the storms arrive as humidity holds at uncomfortable moderate to high levels (dew points in the 70s). Winds blow from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Rain ranges from a tenth to half inch with locally heavier totals around thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Partial clearing of our skies as temperatures dip to lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, while humidity is still around moderate levels to keep that muggy feeling going. Light winds from the northwest. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies greet our midweek workday as temperatures advance into the well warmer than normal range in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity remains moderate with dew points in the 60s as very light winds blow from the north to slowly dry us out. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Humidity tries to edge a bit lower (but still moderate levels) under mostly clear skies and light breezes as temperatures drop down into the 60s. The city may be an exception with a low right around 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday is vying to be our nicest day of the week and may actually qualify for Nice Day status thanks to mostly sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures maxing out in the low 80s or just near 80. Humidity is on the low end of the moderate range...not nearly as uncomfortable as the front part of this week. A few clouds around for Thursday night as lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday shifts warmer to hotter under partly sunny skies as highs reach the middle to upper 80s. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a late-season 90 verify, but moderate to returning higher humidity offers heat indices into the low 90s anyway. A partly to mostly cloudy muggy Friday night only drops to around 70 for a low. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend features the arrival of another cool front that basically stalls out. Saturday should see partly cloudy skies, scattered afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms as highs move back into the middle to maybe upper 80s again along with moderate to high humidity. Partly cloudy and muggy Saturday night after evening storms with lows around 70 or into the 70s. Sunday looks cloudier and showier with storm chances as highs range from the upper 70s to low 80s and yes, moderate to high humidity literally sticks around. Confidence: Low-Medium

A brief humidity and temperature drop is favored early next week, but another round of late-season 80s lurk later into the workweek.