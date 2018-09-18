

Area under flash flood watch through 6 p.m.

Heavy show­ers and storms drenched the Washington re­gion Mon­day night, caus­ing some streams and creeks to over­flow. We’ve lost count of how many times we’ve seen this sce­nar­i­o play out since May.

Another round of show­ers and storms may lead to a re­peat this af­ter­noon.

Com­pared to Mon­day, today’s ac­tiv­i­ty is likely to be less wide­spread and in­tense. The most nu­mer­ous show­ers and storms may fo­cus in our east­ern areas, es­pe­cial­ly to­ward Southern Mar­y­land and over the Delmarva Peninsula.

How­ever, be­cause the ground is satu­rat­ed and water­ways are swol­len, it won’t take much to spur more flood­ing.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 6 p.m.

The rain so far



Estimated rainfall totals since Monday. (National Weather Service)

Since Florence’s rem­nants began affecting the re­gion, Washington has re­ceived 1.36 inch­es of rain, the bulk of it fall­ing in two rounds of storms, the first Mon­day eve­ning around 5 p.m. and the se­cond around mid­night Tues­day. Some lo­ca­tions just north of the District, in­clud­ing around Laurel, re­ceived up to 3 to 4 inch­es.

Link: List of rain­fall to­tals from National Weather Service

Mon­day marked the 18th day this year Washington has re­ceived at least an inch of rain, which ranks se­cond most on record year-to-date, behind 1886 (which had 19 through Sept. 17).

The soak­ing pushed Washington’s 2018 rain­fall total over 47 inch­es, a­bout 19 inch­es above nor­mal, third most on record year-to-date, behind 1886 and 1889.

Mon­day night’s rain spurred areas of flash flood­ing, in­clud­ing over north­west D.C., where a flood warn­ing was is­sued around Rock Creek Park.

“I’ve been run­ning this path head­ing to­ward P street in Rock Creek Park 5 to 6 times per week for 10 years and I’ve nev­er seen it this high in the morn­ing,” wrote Brit­ta­ny Meyer, in email.



High water along Rock Creek near P Street. (Brittany Meyer)

The over­night storms not only fea­tured heav­y rain, but also deaf­en­ing thun­der which awakened many from their sleep.

“It was in­sane! Huge claps of thun­der right a­long­side the light­ning,” tweeted Capital Weather Gang twit­ter fol­low­er Jess.

“Good lord, that was one of the loud­est thun­der claps I’ve ever heard,” add­ed Robert Lintott, tweeting from Mount Pleasant.

Tues­day’s rain po­ten­tial

Short-term mod­els show­ing wide­ly scat­tered show­ers and storms this af­ter­noon, most­ly fo­cused along and east of In­ter­state 95. The of­fi­cial National Weather Service fore­cast sug­gests 0.5 to 1.0 inch­es could fall in this Eastern zone, al­though amounts will be high­ly var­i­a­ble de­pend­ing on where this hit-or-miss ac­tiv­i­ty ma­te­ri­al­iz­es.



Rainfall forecast from the National Weather Service on Tuesday.

Com­pared to Mon­day, when some storms were ro­tat­ing, trig­ger­ing tor­na­do warn­ings, we do not ex­pect a re­peat today.

Show­ers and storms should exit our Eastern areas, in­clud­ing Southern Mar­y­land, by 6 p.m. or so, but may con­tin­ue over the Delmarva Peninsula, push­ing west to east off the Atlantic Coast by around 10 p.m.