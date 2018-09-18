

Ducks hanging out at a muddy (from all the rain) Georgetown Waterfront. (angela n. via Flickr)

The cold front has passed. You’ll probably feel those winds out of the north and northwest as you wander off from the day’s activities. It’s not exactly a “Blue Norther” ushering in chilly air, but you’ll notice a difference with time. Any respite from what we’ve been going through is a good one, and we’ve got at least some of that ahead.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: We’re done with a vast majority of the rain at this point, but a quick shower remains possible into the early or mid-evening. Skies should be tending to break more and more as sunset comes and goes. (It’s way too early now!) Dew points falling off to the 60s bring better air than we’ve had lately. Small wins.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s a breath of fresh air, at least comparatively. Somewhat drier conditions take over as a northwest wind sends the tropical humidity away. We’ll see more sun than in recent days, and with that lower humidity comes highs in the low to mid-80s. That’s above normal, but again it should feel comparatively decent.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Today’s pollen count was washed out by rain.

Storm Ali: On the heels of the remnants of Helene, the first named winter storm of the season for Europe is about to batter Ireland and Britain. Winds as high as 80 mph are expected in Scotland, where Storm Ali is anticipated to make landfall. Squally weather is also likely to affect the rest of the region.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.