On Monday, a mini-outbreak of tornadoes developed across the greater Richmond region as the remnants of Florence moved up the spine of the Appalachians. Over a dozen reports of tornado activity were conveyed to the National Weather Service. Here we examine the meteorology, and compare Monday’s event with another significant tornado-producing tropical cyclone — Hurricane Ivan — in 2004.

It was a very active day for the National Weather Service office in Wakefield. Capital Weather Gang contributor Kathryn Prociv notes they issued 28 separate tornado warnings for the southeastern Virginia region. The Weather Service office is conducting a damage survey to determine how many tornadoes occurred, as well as to determine their tracks and intensity ratings.

So far, we know of at least one fatality is attributed to the tornadoes. This is an unusual phenomenon with a tropical system, with the last fatality from a tropical storm coming in Debby back in 2012.



Surface map showing large circulation of Tropical Depression Frances along with converging winds (purple) and zone of unstable air (blue box). Thunderstorm cells are overlaid in yellow/red tones.

The figure above highlights the primary cause for this small outbreak: The remnant vortex of Hurricane Florence was moving northeastward across West Virginia. Its large wind circulation tapped into an unstable air mass sitting over southern Virginia. That wind circulation was rich in a type of spin we term “vorticity,” due to shearing winds in the vertical. The erupting thunderstorm cells drew some of that spin upward, causing it to contract and intensify into rotating updrafts. Some of these small circulations, called “mesocyclones,” generated tornadoes.

Clusters of rotating thunderstorms, or what we tend to call supercells, developed along a narrow band of activity focused over southeastern Virginia. This band and associated storminess were related to a primary rain band feeding into the larger circulation of Florence. That band set up in a wind convergence zone (shown by the arrows in the graphics) on the eastern side of the Florence vortex.

Processes in the upper atmosphere also likely stoked the intensity of the thunderstorms, including an invasion of dry air circulating into the system from the southwest.

As shown in the satellite image below, dry air is colored yellow, and the deep plume of moisture feeding into the storm off the Atlantic is shown in dark gray shades. The cluster of thunderstorms erupting over southeastern Virginia is colored dark blue and purple. Those storms developed on the edge of the dry air. Dry air sliding over the top of low-level moisture can destabilize the atmosphere, and helps to generate downdrafts that play a key role in formation of tornadoes.



Satellite image showing contrasting moist and dry air masses, and severe thunderstorms developing at their interface, over southeastern Virginia.

The next graphic illustrates a radar depiction of individual supercells over and around Richmond at 3:44 p.m. The left panel shows radar reflectivity (rain intensity) with tornado warning polygons (red boxes). At least four mesocyclones were active simultaneously; several of these are boxed on the right panel, which illustrates Doppler wind velocity patterns.

Mesocyclones are identified by small circular regions of adjacent red and green — which means the wind shifts 180 degrees counterclockwise across a short distance.



Radar image showing multiple supercell thunderstorms over Richmond. Rain intensity is on the left; Doppler winds on the right.

Tornado season is rarely super-intense in the Mid-Atlantic, but it does tend to be lengthy. Tornadoes are possible throughout the warm season, although activity tends to peak with the overall instance of thunderstorms in midsummer.

Virginia is something of a standout in the D.C. region in that tropical cyclones are responsible for a significant portion of tornado activity in the state. Studies have found about 20 percent of all Virginia tornadoes to be tropical cyclone driven. Numbers drop into Maryland and trail off rapidly north of there.

The most prolific tornado machines in this region have tended to be from Gulf of Mexico landfalls. This is partly related to the idea of dry-air injection noted above. Outside the primary landfall region, that dry-air shot tends to influence tornado outbreak farther away from the landfall zone, in the days after it occurs.

It is the same basic process that occurred with Hurricane Ivan. Oddly enough, it rolled through the region on the same day in 2004.



Comparing Ivan and Florence tornadoes in the broader region. (Capital Weather Gang/The Washington Post)

Writer for the Roanoke Times and longtime storm chaser Kevin Myatt tweeted that Monday’s outbreak reminded him “of when Hurricane Ivan’s remnants crossed Va. in 2004. . . . Flooding is worse today in SW Va than with Ivan, and Ivan spawned many more tornadoes over more of state. But very reminiscent.”

Ivan was indeed a much larger outbreak locally, at least as far as numbers. Hurricane Ivan spawned 118 tornadoes in total, which is the most on record for a tropical system in the United States. Thirty-eight touched down in Virginia, a state record. That month saw 53 twisters race across the state as multiple tropical systems passed.

While most years are not that wild in September around here, at least a few tornadoes spawned by tropical remnants is a typical occurrence in the fall. One that kills is another story.

Although we are moving toward the end of storm season in the D.C. area, there have been other incidents like the 2001 College Park tornado late into the month. A reminder to keep an eye out when it’s storming this time of year.