

Sunshine emerges over D.C. late yesterday afternoon. (@Conthescene via Twitter)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

9/10: Sunshine and somewhat lower humidity give us a nice bump to get over the midweek hump.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not too muggy. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, pleasant. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Rejoice! We finally break free of the clouds and high humidity today, and tomorrow looks quite nice too. The heat and humidity build up briefly on Friday. But we should trend cooler again this weekend with shower chances returning.

Today (Wednesday): Drier winds from the north knock the humidity down to the moderate range today, while partly to mostly sunny skies should lift our spirits after so many cloudy days. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s are pretty comfortable especially with that somewhat lower humidity (dew points in the mid-60s). Those winds from the north are fairly steady around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: We’re partly cloudy and less muggy than we’ve been in a while. Lows range through the 60s with light winds from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The humidity remains in check, but onshore winds from the east-southeast may bring in more clouds. Still, skies should be partly sunny with pleasant highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mugginess starts to make a bit of a comeback as light winds continue from the south. Otherwise it’s an uneventful night weather-wise, with lows falling back to the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Winds turn from the south on Friday, which combined with partly sunny skies should boost afternoon highs into the mid-to-upper 80s. The humidity creeps higher as well (with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70). Friday night stays partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend features a cold front stalling out somewhere nearby. Our weather will ultimately be determined by exactly where the front stalls. But for now Saturday looks partly sunny with highs near 80 and an isolated shower possible, while Sunday may trend cloudier with highs holding in the 70s and a chance of scattered showers mainly during the afternoon into evening. Neither day seems too humid.