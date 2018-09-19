

A rare clear evening of late. We've got another ahead. (Jim Havard via Flickr)

The return of the sun was much welcomed today. Unfortunately, it came along with temperatures about 10 degrees above normal for the date. Given that this month is running quite warm, that’s probably to be expected. We’ve got quite a nice night ahead, and Thursday is looking swell, as well.

Through Tonight: It’s a pleasant evening and a tranquil overnight. Just a few clouds float by in an otherwise clear and star-filled sky. Temperatures falling through the 70s near sunset are on their way to lows in the mid-60s to around 70. Winds are light from the north and northeast.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We may kick temperatures down a notch tomorrow, partially thanks to increased cloudiness compared with today. When in a cloudy September . . . right? An isolated shower isn’t impossible, but I’d expect most or all spots to stay dry. Sunniest early, cloudier late. Highs are near 80 and into the low 80s, which is still above normal by a few degrees.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high/very high, and tree pollen is low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

Storm Ali: Ireland was hard hit by Storm Ali overnight and through this morning. Numerous wind gusts in the 60-to-90-mph range were recorded across the country.

Ali also brought heavy rain plus wind to Britain, and the region is bracing for the next storm.

#StormAli has brought some strong and damaging winds to the UK. Here are the strongest gusts so far pic.twitter.com/wxYKHXM3zZ — Met Office (@metoffice) September 19, 2018

As a weather geek, I was joking with my girlfriend that it’s unfortunate we left Ireland on Sunday. I’m not sure she agreed.

