Typhoon Mangkhut, which so far is 2018′s most intense storm on the planet, rammed into Hong Kong Sunday causing significant damage.

The storm, which had battered the northern Philippines with the strength of a Category 5 hurricane, weakened slightly while crossing the East China Sea, but was still a force to be reckoned with in Hong Kong.

Mangkhut prompted the Hong Kong Observatory to issue the exceptionally-rare Signal 10 on its 1 to 10 scale for storms. Since 1946, this top-tier alert has only been hoisted sixteen times, reserved for the most destructive storms. The agency warned residents to remain “indoors… to avoid flying debris.”

The right-hand eyewall – the worst part of the storm – made a direct hit over Hong Kong. Winds clocked in at 109 mph in the city. Storm surge up to eleven feet set record water levels in most spots; in Hong Kong proper, the ocean climbed to its highest since at least 1904. Waves just offshore towered to 45 feet.

Chinese state media reported that two hundred emergency response workers were required to handle the number of calls coming in. The storm stranded tens of thousands of passengers at Hong Kong International Airport, where air travel was suspended Sunday – resulting in 889 delays/cancellations.

Most iconic perhaps were videos showing shards of glass whipping through city streets like razor-sharp projectiles. The high-rise buildings are designed to sway with the wind to reduce the buildup of tension. Some wobbled more than 5 feet at the top! But that doesn’t end any protection to the windows. Once one shatters, the rest are much more prone to thanks to changing interior pressure forces with each incoming wind gust.

Effects on the Philippines

Before the storm hit Hong Kong, it swept onshore the island of Luzon Saturday, bringing with it winds topping 150 MPH which inflicted widespread destruction.

Mangkhut, - known in the Philippines as Ompong – was responsible for bringing the worst conditions to overspread the province of Cagayan since Typhoon Megi in 2010. At least sixty-four people were killed.

A Signal 3 alert was hoisted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). They advised that “very heavy damage” to structures, and severe impacts to “most residential and institutional buildings” could be expected. In upgrading the alert to a rare Signal 4, they eerily warned that “it may be too late” for evacuation.

The scale only used to go up to 4, but staring climate change down the barrel in the wake of Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, PAGASA decided to add a Signal 5. Since its implementation in 2015, it has not been utilized.

In addition to 150 mph winds, Mangkhut caused devastating mudslides in the mountainous western portions of Luzan. Forty gold miners perished operating an illegal mine when their bunkhouse was swept away Saturday evening. This was in the village of Itogon. Ten miles northwest in neighboring Bagiuo, a whopping 30.45 inches was recorded.

As of Wednesday there were no active tropical cyclones anywhere on Earth.