

Sun rising behind the Air Force Memorial Wednesday morning. (Michael Coffman via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

9/10: With all the heat and humidity this season, there is very little reason not to score high with conditions so pleasin’.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny, moderate humidity, nearly calm winds. Highs: 80-84

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light breezes. Lows: 62-68

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, slightly higher humidity. Highs: 81-85

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A slight drop in humidity hangs on today, and, after recent weeks of sauna-like conditions, feels oh so much better. Rain threats are minimal for the next two days, but a cold front slides into the area Saturday and is likely to stall. That should cool the area but will also unsettle things enough to make scattered showers a more likely nuisance through at least Monday.

Today (Thursday): Only a scattering of clouds is expected through the day, with southeast breezes unlikely to be felt until late afternoon. Humidity is moderate (dewpoints in the mid-60s). Most of the area still reaches the low 80s for highs. Confidence: High

Tonight: The evening sees temperatures quickly drop through the 70s with only light breezes and still just moderate humidity. Overnight lows range through the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Plenty of sun to enjoy all day long, with light south breezes. Humidity is still manageable but does creep slightly higher than the past two days. Highs mostly reach the low 80s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A fine evening for outdoor activities with readings in the 70s. Breezes remain light from the south. Lows are in the mid- to upper 60s but near 70 downtown. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday sees more clouds develop as a cold front creeps toward the area, but some periods of sun are likely. A few showers are likely to pop up during the day but should be limited in coverage. Highs are mainly upper 70s to near 80. Showers are a little more likely overnight so keep the umbrella for insurance. Cooler air seeps in overnight, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Showers should become more numerous on Sunday with the coverage increasing as the day wears on (they may be somewhat spotty in the morning). With very little sun, highs are mainly in the low 70s, and overnight lows again drop to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday should remain under a constant threat of scattered showers, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium