Multiple strong cyclones have paraded across the British Isles, marking an abrupt start to the winter storm season.

First it was Helene, the former hurricane that came ashore in the southwest United Kingdom with gusts of 60 to 65 mph on Monday.

Right on the heels of Helene, Storm Ali has proved to be the powerhouse of the bunch. It caused widespread and destructive wind gusts as high as 100 mph across northwest Europe. Ali left at least two dead, many injured, and scores without power.

With cleanup from Ali continuing, Storm Bronagh is now moving through and delivering more wind-driven heavy rain. It seems that at least one more large storm will swing by this weekend, as well.



A series of storms has affected Europe in recent days. More may be ahead. This image has been created using the initialization of recent GFS runs and the forecast from that same model. (Tropical Tidbits modified by author)

The storminess comes right on cue. Ireland’s and Britain’s weather services, Met Eireann and the U.K. Met Office, released their list of winter storm names last week.

The storm onslaught follows a warm and dry summer across Northern Europe. A big high pressure parked itself over Scandinavia and kept much of the region parched for weeks and weeks. Droughts don’t tend to last forever, and an invigorated jet stream has taken over as summer turns to fall.

The first named storm of the season for northwestern Europe tends to come along around now or by early October. This sudden burst of activity is notable for the region, nonetheless.

Met Eireann compiled many wind gusts in the 60-to-90-mph range when Ali swept through. A maximum gust of 102 mph was reported in Scotland, although it came at the elevated and over-water Tay Road Bridge.

Ali killed one tourist in Ireland and one road worker in Northern Ireland. Falling trees were a frequent occurrence across the region, with a number of people reported injured and about 200,000 customers without power at the peak of the storm.

Two storms in 24 hours...here is a satellite picture from space showing both #StormAli and #StormBronagh pic.twitter.com/XbLe4GHNFs — Met Office (@metoffice) September 20, 2018

There’s no rest for the storm-weary as Bronagh was named Thursday. The worst of it is expected to hit Britain and Wales over the next 12 to 24 hours.

Code yellow warnings, which are elevated but not dire, have been issued by U.K. Met Office, primarily focused on heavy rain and strong winds that will continue to sweep through the region into Friday morning. The storm, while intense, is anticipated to pack less punch than Ali.

Behind Bronagh, there are indications that at least one more storm system will sweep through the region as an active storm track continues through this weekend.



An active weather pattern continues across Northern Europe through the weekend. (Weathermodels.com, annotated by author)

Next week and beyond, the recent stormy pattern centered around Ireland and the U.K. should be replaced by high pressure over a good chunk of northwestern Europe, meaning a spell of more tranquil weather.