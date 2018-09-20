

The sun sets Wednesday, September 19, 2018 as seen from K Street NW, Washington, D.C. (Photo by Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

Humidity is higher than it should be this time of year, but temperatures were down today. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s are still a hair above normal, although the relief is still palpable. Clouds that may continue to dominate our skies in the days ahead should break at times this evening and tomorrow, so keep on glancing skyward.

Through Tonight: Clouds remain numerous, but we should also stay dry this evening and into the night. There is a very small chance of a late-night or pre-dawn passing sprinkle, but good luck if you’re hoping for it at your location for any reason. Low temperatures range from about the low 60s in the coolest suburbs to the upper 60s downtown.

Tomorrow (Friday): It should be a day quite like the one we just went through. That means clouds are numerous and temperatures rise mainly to within a few degrees of 80 for highs. We may end up seeing more in the way of clearing during the afternoon. Fingers crossed for some late-day rays! Winds flip to come out of the south, around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high and grass pollen is moderate/high. Weed and tree pollen are both running low/moderate.

The Florence and Harvey connection: The comparisons between the two storms have been frequent. Big, slow, massive rainstorms, both set new records for rainfall in the respective regions they made landfall. There has also been much talk about the fact that climate change may be leading to more in the way of stalling hurricanes like these two storms. PBS News Hour has a fascinating bit on that which is certainly worth a listen.

Jonathan Erdman of weather.com also has an article out today looking at the rainfall footprint from the two storms. While Florence was the storm of a lifetime for many, it did indeed still pale in comparison to Harvey.

