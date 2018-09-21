

Three spires, viewed from a rooftop in Adams Morgan on Sept. 16 (Victoria Pickering)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Not a bad Friday. Only an isolated sprinkle chance. Rising mugginess is mitigated by cloud cover keeping the sun from creating too much of a steam bath. Disagree? Complaint department opens at 9 a.m.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rising mugginess. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Pre-dawn showers possible. Lows: Mid-60s to around 70.

Saturday: Isolated shower or storm possible. Highs: Mid-70s to around 80.

Sunday: Periods of rain possible. Highs: Mid-to-upper 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Prepare for clouds more often than not — yet again. They may come with isolated rain chances the next couple of days. Try to get outdoor plans done before Sunday as more consistent periods of rain may enter the picture as early as Saturday night and then pester us into next week.

Today (Friday): Clouds could dominate for much of the day, but the midday into afternoon hours should see increasing breaks in the clouds. Moderate southerly breezes may blow between 10 to 15 mph. Mugginess is at noticeable levels during the afternoon hours (dew points near 70 possible before sunset). High temperatures should be able to manage the upper 70s to low 80s, but subtract a few degrees if we somehow see rain sprinkles and completely overcast afternoon skies. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Clouds may decrease, but there’s still a slight chance of pre-dawn showers popping up again. Low temperatures may bottom out around 70 degrees downtown, keeping our warm-streak of overnight temperatures going. Mid-60s are possible in the cooler suburbs. South-southwesterly breezes should slowly decrease to around 5 mph before dawn. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly sunny conditions should help us see a bit more sunshine, but a shower or isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. We’ll watch the timing of a cold front slowly approaching and sweeping through our area. High temperatures should top out in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. We may have to subtract a couple of degrees if the cold front rushes through during the morning hours and possibly brings gusty northwesterly breezes around 15 mph. That air would feel refreshing and less muggy! Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds may increase again and late night showers — even periods of light rain — could develop. Maybe grab a small umbrella if staying outside very late! Low temperatures may bottom out in the upper 50s to mid-60s (downtown). Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: This could be a slightly clammy, cloudy and damp day. Showers may become more numerous after sunrise. It’s possible there will be drier hours nearer sunset, but periods of rain can’t be ruled out, either. It is difficult to pin down exact timing, but any downpours wouldn’t last long. High temperatures could be stuck in the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds hang tough but we may see some breaks in the showers. Still, keep an umbrella handy. A completely dry night doesn’t look probable at this point. Clammy low temperatures dip down into the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Cloudiness with rain chances may spill into Monday and Tuesday, with showers and storms threatening perhaps both days. Right now it’s possible the heaviest of rain waits for overnight hours Monday. We could stay as cool as the mid-to-upper 60s on Monday, with muggier mid-to-upper 70s possible by Tuesday. Confidence: Low-Medium