

The Harvest Moon over Washington, D.C., in 2013. (Erin Kelly via Flickr)

Right on the heels of the autumnal equinox this Saturday, Monday’s full moon is the first of fall across the northern hemisphere. Frequently called the Harvest Moon, September’s full moon tends to coincide with the harvest as the warm breezes of summer begin to turn direction and the frozen winds of winter approach.

The way the September moon orbits the earth “keeps the bright, gorgeous lunar orb seemingly pinned to the twilight sky for several nights in a row,” according to Sky and Telescope. The gap between each day’s moonrise is at or near its shortest length of the year.

This means more bright light on consecutive evenings for anyone out and about. It’s also a great time to lazily gaze at the sky, assuming conditions cooperate.

Per timeanddate.com, Monday’s sunset in Washington is at 7:01 p.m. and moon rise is at 7:13 p.m. While the moon will be quite bright at 97 percent illumination or beyond from Sunday through Wednesday, according to space.com, this year’s Harvest Moon will be full at 10:53 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24 in Washington and across the East Coast of the U.S.



Cloud cover forecast for 2 a.m. Tuesday from the GFS weather model. Clouds may be numerous in much of the eastern half of the country for the full moon. (Pivotal Weather/The Washington Post)

We’re still a few days out from the official full moon, and as such the forecast for sky conditions is subject to change. That said, we can get a general sense of the landscape at this point.

It seems clouds may be a problem for moon watchers in and around Washington as well as a good chunk of the eastern United States. With luck, there will be some breaks in these locations, but extended clearing does not seem likely for now.

Going west it’s a different story. Scattered cloudiness may be of minor concern in the midsection of the Lower 48, but it’s more clear than not as you head toward the West Coast.

Given the proximity of sunset and moon rise in Washington and other locations in the region, the moon will climb into Monday evening’s sky during “blue hour,” which is a favorite time for photography thanks to the pleasing light and contrast that tends to come in the period between sunset and dusk.

Capital Weather Gang Photographer Kevin Ambrose has in the past also brilliantly shown how the Harvest Moon lines up with monuments on the Mall.

This earth-sky alignment can also set the stage for great photo opportunities during Tuesday morning’s sunrise and moon set, which are also quite close to one another, coming at 6:58 a.m. and 7:16 a.m., respectively. Should the weather refuse to cooperate at that specific time around here, similar opportunities are likely Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.