

Sunrise behind the Capitol earlier this week. (George Jiang via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: No worse than yesterday, really. It could also be better this time of year without much effort.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Highs: 72-78,

Tonight: Showers becoming likely. Lows: Mid-50s to near 60.

Tomorrow: Periods of rain. Highs: 60-65.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It’s a half and half kind of weekend. Half decent, half crummy. I’d plan on getting the outdoor activities done today, if you’ve got important ones. Pleasant temperatures team up with mostly dry conditions, then Sunday is looking like a Netflix and chill kind of day, and early next week remains unsettled but eventually also warming somewhat.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Saturday): There could be a shower or two around, but the daylight period should be mainly dry. Like yesterday, some showers might float by in the morning, and then odds for such will increase again later today. Although clouds will be numerous, we might end up with some sunnier breaks as well. That would be favored in the morning to midday if it happens. Clouds should be tending to thicken up again as we drift toward evening. Highs are mainly in the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Shower odds increase as soon as evening, but it may be more into the overnight period that activity becomes widespread. Cooler air is filtering in behind another front, and temperatures end up in the 50s in most of the suburbs. That’s closer to 60 inside the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s likely to be wet when you wake up, then off-and-on rain continues for most or all of the day. We’re solidly in the cool air as well, so it’s feeling like the damp version of fall, just on time. Highs are in the mid-60s at best, and it could be closer to 60 if the rain is consistent enough. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: More waves of showers are likely, although it probably won’t be an all-night downpour. Lows are in the mid-50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Monday seems like one of those days the models warm things up too quickly. It’s that time of year again, when the cool air “wedge” tends to be stubbornly persistent. As additional waves of rain move through, temperatures may struggle to move much. Highs in the near 60 to mid-60s zone seem a decent bet for now. Confidence: Medium

By Tuesday we’re starting to kick this system out of here. It may end up a slow process, with clouds holding tough much of the day. If so, highs probably struggle for 70 or so as skies become increasingly bright with time. Any rain is minor and inconsequential, as well as focused on morning. Confidence: Medium