Nationals vs. Mets 4:05 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22, Nationals Park

A small chance of a shower develops as the game goes on. Nothing to worry much about!

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mid-70s.

9th inning: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Near 70 to low 70s.

Chance of rain: 15 percent

Chance of delay: 15 percent

Chance of postponement: 3 percent