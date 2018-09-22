

A small group of pinecones. (John Brighenti via Flickr)

We are in the last few hours of the summer of 2018, with autumn officially starting at 9:52 p.m. tonight. I suppose if I had to assign one word to describe this year’s version of summer, it would be the word “wet.” And guess how the new season is going to start off? It’s going to be rather wet and dreary around the area over the next few days, so happy fall, I guess.

Through Tonight: Cloud cover will thicken through the evening hours as temperatures fall into the 60s after sunset, which probably warrants a jacket if you have outdoor plans Saturday evening. Showers and some steady rain hit the area after 2 a.m., with some patchy fog likely to develop as well. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph, and overnight lows will be cool, ranging from the mid-50s to around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Showers are possible just about at any point on Sunday, with some of the steadiest rain occurring during the morning. We can’t rule out a rumble of thunder or two as well, especially east of Washington. Pockets of rain will linger through the afternoon, with cool temperatures. Highs will only reach the low to mid-60s under a northeast wind at about 10 mph. Mostly cloudy, cool with a continued chance at rain showers on Sunday night. Lows ranging from the mid- to upper 50s.

Tornado strikes Ottawa: A strong tornado wreaked havoc in and around Ottawa on Friday evening, causing widespread damage and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. News outlets in Canada are reporting that it may take days or even weeks for power to be restored.

Je suis en sécurité. Secteur Mont-Bleu, Gatineau Posted by Vincent-Carl Leriche on Friday, September 21, 2018

As of now, Environmental Canada says a single tornado touched down multiple times sometime after 5 p.m. Friday evening. However, a quick look at the radar detected low level rotation around Ottawa last night suggests there might have been two separate tornadoes.



Radar-detected low-level rotation from Friday night shows two distinct paths. The city of Gatineau, just to the north of Ottawa, experienced the worst damage from the storm.

Tornadoes are not all that uncommon in this part of Canada. Southern Ontario (home to Ottawa) experiences on average about 15 tornadoes annually.



Confirmed tornadoes by location and strength from 1792-2009. Notice the two hotspots for tornado activity are located in the Canadian prairies and in southern Quebec. Via Environmental Canada.

