3/10: Steady rain through much of the day hampers outdoor plans, putting a damper on our first full day of fall.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Steady rain into afternoon. Highs: 60-65.

Tonight: Periods of rain or drizzle. Lows: 57-61.

Tomorrow: Periods of rain. Highs: 63-68.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today won’t exactly be the ideal first full day of fall many of us were hoping for, as outdoor plans take a hit thanks to steady rain and cool temperatures. This wet pattern sticks around for Monday, and while Tuesday and Wednesday are markedly warmer, the threat of showers and storms remains.

Today (Sunday): Rain is widespread across the area this morning with patchy fog as well. Steady rain should linger into this afternoon, although it might be lighter than the morning. With overcast skies and the rain, temperatures are pretty much steady in the low-to-mid 60s. Strong high pressure to our north provides a steady breeze from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We should start the evening with rain or some light showers or drizzle, and while we’re likely to have some breaks in the precipitation, the threat of occasional showers and drizzle remains through the overnight hours. Continued cloudy skies keep temperatures from dropping much, with lows only down to the upper 50s to near 60. Winds persist from the northeast at 5-10 mph . Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): With high pressure locked in to our north and the stalled front still to our south, we stay wet with periods of rain through much of the day. Winds from the east off the Atlantic, around 10 mph, keep the cool air in place with highs in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Waves of showers remain likely along with occasionally steady rain. Temperatures barely fall from their afternoon highs, dropping into the low 60s for most. Easterly winds continue apace around 10 mph . Confidence: Medium



Cloudy skies on Thursday over the Potomac River and Long Bridge, which moves railroad traffic between D.C. and Alexandria. (Rex Block via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

A warm front should lift north through our area early Tuesday. That keeps the clouds and the possibility of scattered showers in place, but also warms afternoon highs into the 70s to near 80. With the warmer and more humid air (as dew points rise to near 70), we could see a few thunderstorms during the afternoon into evening, before rain chances diminish overnight. Confidence: Low-Medium

We’re looking even warmer on Wednesday as a disturbance charging across the eastern Great Lakes enhances our flow from the south. Highs are poised to reach the low-to-mid 80s with high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) and scattered showers and storms likely, a few of which could be strong during the afternoon and evening. Confidence: Low-Medium