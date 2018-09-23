Keep your rain boots and umbrellas close by for the next few days, because this wet weather is going nowhere fast. Persistent onshore flow has locked in the low-level moisture, and a stalled-out frontal boundary is providing the support for nearly constant drizzle and rain through at least Tuesday. On top of that, it’s also quite cool, which, in itself, is not a bad thing. But the combination of cool and wet conditions has actually shocked my body so much that I developed a cold. Please leave me your sympathies below.

Through Tonight: Much of the steady rain has ended for today, leaving us with scattered areas of drizzle and light rain persisting through the overnight period. Some patchy fog is likely to develop as well, with a light northeast wind at 5 mph. Temperatures will remain cool, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.

Ideal weather for the birds this weekend, but not so much for us humans. (John J Young via Flickr)

Tomorrow (Monday): Pockets of moderate rain will start to move back into the region by late tomorrow morning. Periods of heavy downpours are possible, as well, especially southeast of D.C. Minor flooding may occur along some streams and rivers, given how wet it has been over the past 36 hours. Highs will reach only the mid- to upper 60s, with an east wind at 5-10 mph. Light rain/drizzle continues tomorrow night, with lows in the low 60s and fog developing.

Party like it’s 1889: For just a moment, travel with me back to the year 1889. Benjamin Harrison just took up residence in the White House, four new states (Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Washington) officially joined the Union, and the greater Washington area experienced its wettest year to date, recording 61.33 inches of precipitation.

Fast-forward to the present day: The Washington area has received 48.9 inches (through 5 p.m. Sunday) of precipitation on the year. That raises the question: Will we break the record, which has stood for almost 130 years? By the end of our ongoing multiday deluge, we will easily be over 50 inches of precipitation on the year, with more than three months left in the calendar year.

