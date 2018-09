Redskins vs. Packers 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 23, FedEx Field

Bring a poncho to this one, with a steady rain to start the game and intermittent showers as it progresses. You won’t regret wearing a light jacket, either, in the cool air.

Kickoff: Rain/showers, low 60s.

2-minute warning: Showers or drizzle, low to mid-60s.

Chance of rain: 90 percent

