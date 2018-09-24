TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

2/10: This rainy pattern was old months ago.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain and drizzle. Highs: 62-67.

Tonight: Rain and drizzle. Steady temperatures.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, lingering showers, warmer. Highs: 70-75.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A wedge of cool, rainy weather is entrenched over the region into Tuesday before a warm front attempts to dislodge it. But, on Wednesday, after a brief taste of warm, summerlike conditions, a cold front barges in with a round of heavy showers and storms. Some showers may linger on Thursday but, by Friday, drier air trickles in setting up a potentially excellent first full weekend of fall.

Today (Monday): Periods of rain are likely and, when there isn’t steady rain, we’ll probably have drizzle and mist. The damp overcast puts a lid on temperatures, which reach only the mid-60s. Rainfall potential is about half an inch with light winds from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: More light rain and drizzle. Winds start to come in from the south, so temperature won’t fall much, if at all — lingering in the 60s overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Cloudy skies persist and some pockets of light rain and drizzle may linger in the morning. As skies attempt to brighten in the afternoon, temperatures — also assisted by light winds from the south — may eclipse 70. But the wedge of cool air near the ground may linger, so how much above 70 is an open question. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: We should have a break from the rain, and mild air coming in from the south means a fall night that feels much more like midsummer. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures hold near 70. Confidence: Medium-High



Rainy conditions on R Street NW on Sunday. (Rex Block via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

On Wednesday, a cold front surges through the region, setting off showers and storms, which could be heavy. We should have some dry, very warm hours before the storminess arrives in the afternoon or evening and perhaps even some sun. High temperatures push into the mid-80s or so, and it’s humid. Showers and storms are likely in the evening, but should taper before midnight, as lows dip into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Variably cloudy skies on Thursday and not as warm. Highs aim for the mid-70s, and a few showers can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, especially in our southern areas. Partial clearing at night, with lows near 60. Confidence: Medium

I’m cautiously optimistic about the forecast Friday into the weekend. High pressure should build into the region from the northwest meaning warm, sunny days and mostly clear, and comfortably nights. Highs should average in the mid-70s, with overnight lows in the 50s to near 60 (downtown). Confidence: Medium