Nationals vs.Marlins 7:05 p.m., Monday, Sept. 24, Nationals Park

The steady light rain is likely to have ended, but some drizzle is likely and perhaps some light showers.

First pitch: Damp. 64-66.

9th inning: Damp. 64-66.

Chance of rain: 70 percent

Chance of delay: 40 percent

Chance of postponement: 20 percent