Our dreary times continue. Temperatures didn’t do a whole lot today in this saturated air mass, mainly hovering in the low and mid-60s or so. While showers have come in batches, it has been damp most of the time since yesterday. That should continue to be the case through tomorrow. We may see temperatures rise with time, as well.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: Most of the night won’t feature substantial rain, but drizzle and periodic showers are likely throughout. The timing of any waves of showers is hard to bet on, but it should tend to favor the hours into evening and perhaps again as we get toward the late night or pre-dawn period. Temperatures are rather steady in the low and mid-60s through the night, and some fog is also a good bet. Winds are light and variable.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ll continue to see off-and-on showers through much of Tuesday. A bit of a warmer surge of air should try to work in, as well. They are often slower and harder to pull off than models think, so let’s stick with the near 70 to mid-70s Jason indicated in his forecast, despite a somewhat warmer signal. Winds should start to be more consistent from the south.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.



A dog that's ready to party in the District. (Edward Wood via Flickr)

Warm September: The rain is a tired, broken record at this point. While we focus on that, it might be easy to overlook the warmth. Through yesterday, September 2018 ranked as the sixth-warmest on record for the city. While we have seen some cooler weather the last few days, temperatures haven’t dipped too much at night, so the days don’t end up as far below normal as they could. Once we start to warm up tomorrow or Wednesday, the rest of the month is above- to well-above-normal. It seems likely we will hold a high rank when all is said and done. The last below-normal September in D.C.? 2009.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.