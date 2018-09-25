

View of Super Typhoon Trami from the International Space Station. (Alexander Gerst)

Talk about no rest for the weary. Super Typhoon Trami, the third western Pacific storm this month to reach Category 5-equivalent status, is packing a punch with winds sustained at nearly 150 mph. It may slam into southern Japan this weekend as a weaker though still formidable typhoon.

Since achieving elusive Category 5 status Monday, Trami has since fluctuated in intensity as a shortwave trough approaches from the northwest. This dip in the jet stream has siphoned drier air into the northwestern limb of the storm, eroding some of its “fuel” and knocking it down a peg to a Category 4-equivalent. Still, Trami remains a force.

On the forecast track, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) is calling for a general curve to the northeast in the days ahead. That would bring the center of circulation into southern Kyushu, Japan sometime late this weekend into early next week. With a “gradual weakening trend through seventy-two hours” expected, Trami may end up as a strong Category 2 or low-end Category 3-equivalent when it potentially makes landfall.



Track forecast for Super Typhoon Trami. (Joint Typhoon Warning Center)

The Japanese Meteorological Agency has already hoisted gale advisories for the southernmost prefectures of the nation. In addition to winds sustained around 100 mph and gusting well over 125 mph, Trami has residents of southern areas bracing for a 5 to 7 foot storm surge and excessive rainfall. While uncertainty looms large, this forecast still has considerable “wiggle room” to switch things up.

In the meantime, Trami is in no hurry to go anywhere. JTWC reports that the storm “has tracked northward at 01 knots over the past six hours.” That’s a mere 1.15 mph. The average New Yorker in Manhattan walks two and a half times as fast.

Why is Trami meandering so slowly? The answer lays in steering currents. The winds aloft in the atmosphere are weak. That means there’s nothing to push and pull a storm. While these sluggish winds are conducive to cyclone growth without the threat of being torn apart, they also pose a challenge. Every subtle shift of wind can have enormous implications on which way the typhoon drifts. That’s why JTWC has cautioned that they have “low confidence … due to high uncertainty in the weak steering environment.”

Forecasting typhoons is challenging, much as is predicting any weather occurrence. Because the JTWC generally doesn’t dispatch airplanes into the storm, there are “holes” in the data meteorologists have to work around. That means no in situ observations from inside the storm. Instead, intensity estimates are made using satellites, which lend themselves handily to the Dvorak Technique. It’s a form of particle tracking that can be used to derive wind speed/direction at different levels based on the motion of clouds below.

If it seems like the Western Pacific has been cranking storms out lately, you’re not wrong. To begin September, Typhoon Jebi reached Category 5. Although it weakened by the time it collided with Japan, it killed at least 11 people and brought a 10.8 foot storm surge to Osaka Bay. Later, Typhoon Mangkhut achieved Category-5 equivalency before ravaging the northern Philippines and ultimately Hong Kong.

Trami comes on the heels of an exceptionally active period in the tropics when at least seven cyclones spun simultaneously worldwide. Something called the Walker Circulation generally prevents both basins — Atlantic and Pacific — from being active simultaneously. When air rises over one ocean, it condenses and forms clouds. Then it snakes around the world parallel to the equator, where eventually it sinks. This falling air ordinarily should cut off storm growth. But for uncertain reasons, that wasn’t the case.

Trami has arisen during a relative lull in tropical cyclone activity.

Some exceptional images of this storm have been captured from space, which we share below.

As if somebody pulled the planet's gigantic plug. Staring down the eye of yet another fierce storm. Category 5 Super Typhoon Trami is unstoppable and heading for Japan and Taiwan. Be safe down there! #TyphoonTrami pic.twitter.com/4VmY2hhj2c — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) September 25, 2018

Incredible 50-hour loop of Super Typhoon Trami.



Explodes into a monster, then completely stalls. (https://t.co/9lMEJVrZ2K) pic.twitter.com/L0JdZaieQm — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 25, 2018

Night has fallen over Super Typhoon #Trami, but we can still see the storm in infrared. The #Himawari-8 satellite got this view of the powerful cyclone tracking east of Taiwan as it heads north toward #Japan's Ryukyu Islands later this week. More: https://t.co/Ns4sZ3pT1l pic.twitter.com/PgzR6iLZFi — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 25, 2018

The nearly perfectly circular eye of 150 mph Super Typhoon Trami pic.twitter.com/VheE31rGIr — Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) September 24, 2018

Super Typhoon #Trami's well-formed eyewall, seen today from the #Himawari-8 satellite. The storm intensified rapidly over the weekend and could threaten parts of Taiwan or Japan's Ryukyu Islands later this week. More imagery: https://t.co/P1F11zXUHI #TyphoonTrami pic.twitter.com/IQWQ3KsSsG — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 24, 2018