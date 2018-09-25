

More rain is on the way in Washington this week. (Angela N./Flickr)

Today: Morning rain, drizzle, p.m. showers, bit warmer. Highs: 72 to 76.

Tonight: Muggy, shower possible. Lows: 68 to 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, p.m. showers/storms. Highs: 82 to 86.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This rain is draining our patience, but overdue improvement is in the forecast by the weekend. Temperatures turn warmer today, and humidity stays high. Improvement starts later Thursday into the weekend, when humidity finally escapes, too, as sunshine steers our way.

Today (Tuesday): Overnight rain lingers into the rush hour. Showers and fog lowlight (opposite of highlight) our morning view as temperatures climb into the mid-70s. We may get some afternoon cloud variability, but watch for more showers and maybe even a thunderstorm. Humidity holds at moderate to high levels. Light winds are from the southeast. Daytime rain totals could reach a quarter inch but will be locally heavier around scattered afternoon thunderstorm activity. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy and warm with a shower chance or even some lingering drizzle patches. Temperatures slip slightly or hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Very light breezes from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly cloudy morning, with perhaps some early fog with temperatures warming more aggressively to the lower to middle 80s by early to middle afternoon (with moderate to high humidity fueling feeling like 90 degrees or hotter). Showers and thunderstorms threaten again by middle to late afternoon, and some of them offer locally heavy downpours. Rainfall totals range from a trace to a tenth of an inch, and locally much higher around storms. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms, especially in the evening, with skies holding that cloudy view overnight as lows drop into the 60s and humidity eases up a bit. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A cool front stalls around our area on Thursday, with clouds, cooler conditions and scattered light rain or drizzle. Highs only manage the upper 60s to low 70s, and as the front finally pushes farther south toward the later afternoon and evening, humidity starts to dry out from north to south. Thursday night could actually be pleasant, with some lingering clouds, dropping humidity and lows in the 50s to about 60 (yes, I said 50s !). Confidence: Low-Medium

Friday finally delivers some partly to mostly sunny skies, especially by afternoon. Temperatures run warmer than normal, with upper 70s to about 80 for highs, but here is the very good part: Humidity is much lower, with dew points only in the 50s. This could qualify for a Nice Day status! Friday night is favored to be mostly clear, cool and comfortable, with lows ranging from the middle 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

The final weekend of September could be one of our best ones, as Saturday aims for sunny skies, highs in the 70s and reasonably low humidity. A cool front approaches either Saturday night or Sunday, with perhaps a shower chance, but no widespread or long-duration activity is expected. Saturday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to 60s, while Sunday should be partly sunny with highs in the 70s to maybe about 80. Confidence: Medium