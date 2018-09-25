Nationals vs. Marlins 7:05 p.m., Today, September 25, Nationals Park

Showers and storms could complicate your arrival to the park and could slow down the first hour, but the game should get played as conditions improve.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: 73, cloudy, muggy, showers or maybe a thunderstorm

9th inning: 72, cloudy, muggy

Chance of rain: 60 percent (mainly in first hour)

Chance of delay: 60 percent (mainly in first hour)

Chance of postponement: 30 percent