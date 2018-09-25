Nationals vs. Marlins 7:05 p.m., Today, September 25, Nationals Park
Showers and storms could complicate your arrival to the park and could slow down the first hour, but the game should get played as conditions improve.
[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]
First pitch: 73, cloudy, muggy, showers or maybe a thunderstorm
9th inning: 72, cloudy, muggy
Chance of rain: 60 percent (mainly in first hour)
Chance of delay: 60 percent (mainly in first hour)
Chance of postponement: 30 percent