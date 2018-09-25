Warm air surged back into the area on a south wind this afternoon. Although we saw little sunshine most spots, temperatures were able to rise near and past 80. With dew points in the low-and-mid 70s, you’ll definitely be feeling the mugginess when you step out late this afternoon and this evening.

Through Tonight: A passing shower is a good bet through this evening and tonight. It should be drier than not most spots. Dry is of course relative given that it has rained so much lately and it remains sticky through the night. A touch of fog is possible, but winds are up enough to keep it from being a big issue. Lows are in the upper 60s to low-and-mid 70s.



WASHINGTON, DC -- SEPTEMBER 25: Clouds cover the sky above the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 25, 2018. Gray skies have been persistent in the region. (Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’re in warm air through the day, and we might see some breaks in the overcast during the morning. Any sunshine helps the atmosphere destabilize to the point of favoring storm development during the afternoon into evening. This should end up more hit-and-miss rather than widespread, but any storm could be rather potent. High temperatures should reach the low-to-mid 80s or so.

Storm outlook for Wednesday. (Storm Prediction Center)

Wednesday boomers: Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has the D.C. area and northward under a slight risk for severe weather. This is a level two of five on their scale. At least isolated to scattered storms seem likely to develop nearby and move through late in the day. These storms could end up presenting a wind damage threat. Given recent conditions, it won’t take much.

Capital Weather Gang’s Jeff Halverson reminded us in an email that this could be a first higher wind test with our supersaturated soils. “Sub-severe gusts 40-50 mph could bring a lot of trees down wherever these cells hit,” he notes.

We’ll give the threat a thorough examination tomorrow and give a better idea of what to expect locally at that time.

