

The short-term HRRR model is forecasting a broken line of storms to cross the region later today, much like most high-resolution modeling. (CWG/Pivotal Weather)

It may be late September, but in classic summertime fashion, a cold front, a sultry air mass and strong winds aloft will conspire to generate scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the evening.

Although this activity could end up hit-or-miss across our region — the best ingredients for widespread storms are to our north — it seems likely that whatever forms will affect at least parts of the evening commute. Torrential rainfall as well as dangerous lightning are likely with any storm. Some may end up producing wind damage.

A factor in the wind-damage potential remains our very wet soils. Long-term saturation increases the risk for treefalls, and there is the seemingly ever-present threat of flash floods. While overall we anticipate these storms to move through fairly quickly, flooding may arise in any areas as storms linger and/or move over the same spot repeatedly.

Storm dashboard

Approximate time of focus for storms:

West of Beltway: 4 to 7 p.m.

Around Beltway: 5 to 8 p.m.

East of Beltway: 6 to 9 p.m.

Storm duration: 30 to 60 minutes.

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 percent.

Storm motion: West to east.

Probable storm effects: Heavy rain, lightning.

Possible storm effects: Flash flooding, damaging wind gusts.

Rainfall potential: Up to two inches in heaviest activity, but some places will see little or even none.

Discussion

In stark contrast to the weeks of dreary, overcast, rainy skies we have endured of late, Wednesday features a sticky, midsummer type of pattern.

This afternoon and evening, an approaching cold front, an unstable atmosphere and increasing wind shear (winds that change speed and/or direction with altitude) will combine to fuel showers and thunderstorms. At least a few of these storms seem likely to become strong to severe across the region.



The storm outlook for today from the NWS Storm Prediction Center. Parts of the immediate D.C. area and northward are included in a "slight risk" category, or level 2 of 5 on its scale. (National Weather Service)

Storms are expected to be stronger, with a greater likelihood of a widespread nature, to the north, up in places such as Pennsylvania, New York and New England. Indeed, for now, Washington is on the southern edge of the “slight risk” category, or level 2 of 5 on the severity scale, from the Storm Prediction Center. This is mainly due to stronger wind-shear values north of our region, which should help the storms be more organized compared with around here.

A rarity of late, today’s plentiful sunshine is allowing temperatures to soar well into the 80s. This causes the atmosphere to destabilize as we head into and through the afternoon. The amount of warm, buoyant energy available for thunderstorms (what we call CAPE, or convective available potential energy) is expected to approach 1,000 to 2,000 J/kg in spots this afternoon. Those values are more than enough for strong storm updrafts.

Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance passing to our north will increase the winds aloft, which is also why wind shear that fuels thunderstorm development is on the uptick. Given today’s expected shear values, storm updrafts and downdrafts could become somewhat longer-lived and more intense, although they should remain multicell and tend to pulse up and down. In these situations, thunderstorms usually congeal into short lines and clusters.

The short-range, high-resolution models suggest that one or more bands of storms will initiate along the mountains to our west around 4 to 6 p.m. or so and then quickly enter our western suburbs and the District proper before sweeping east of the area after sunset. It’s likely that this won’t be a continuous line stretching from the Maryland and Pennsylvania border and through Northern Virginia.

The scattered nature means the strong or severe cells could be hit-or-miss, and so could their rains.



This morning's high-resolution NAM model shows the potential for some heavier rain in spots, and little to none in others. (CWG/Pivotal Weather)

There is a real threat of more local flash flooding, given a quick one to two inches of rain in the strongest cells. Not everyone will see this, but with soils on the knife edge of being overwhelmed, it won’t take much more water to cause a round of problems, as we have seen in recent weeks and months.

Besides rain, the greatest threats will be lightning and locally damaging winds. Some strong gusts in the 40-to-50-mph range may be commonplace. In this case, it could be enough to knock down more trees than usual and create power outages, because of the super-wet soils. There may also be a few, isolated, severe gusts in the 55-to-70-mph range, which could cause more significant damage. Small hail, up to the size of a quarter or so, cannot be ruled out, either.

This post will be updated as storms come together this afternoon into evening.