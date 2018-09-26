Nationals vs. Marlins 4:05 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 26, Nationals Park

The game probably starts dry, but the chance of showers and storms by the mid-to-late innings brings a fitting end to what’s been a weather-challenged regular season.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Partly sunny, slight chance of a shower, low-to-mid 80s.

9th inning: T’storm possible, upper 70s to near 80.

Chance of rain: 50 percent

Chance of delay: 35 percent

Chance of postponement: 25 percent