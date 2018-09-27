*Flood watch from 6 pm tonight to 4 am tomorrow morning*

4/10: We asked for some cooling but this may be overdoing and again the common refrain and ever-pending chance for rain.

Today: Cloudy and damp, showers mainly in the afternoon. Highs: 63-67

Tonight: Showery, calm winds. Lows: 55-61

Tomorrow: Showers end early but clouds linger. Highs: 71-75

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Try not to think of this dreary, dank day as punishment, but something to make us really appreciate the weekend. I am fully prepared to be run out of town if the fine-looking weekend fails to arrive, but as Bullwinkle used to say, “This time, for sure!” Picture it: sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid-70s. Okay, now go back out to your soggy day today and keep your fingers crossed.

Today (Thursday): Clouds rule the day and light north winds usher in much cooler but still very humid air. In fact, with increasing shower activity as the day goes on, temperatures are likely to top out in the morning. Rains should peak just in time to make the evening commute more of a challenge than usual. Highs should hold in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers remain active through the night, with some of the heavier activity likely to occur after midnight. Much of the area could easily pick up an inch of rain from this system. Winds are nearly calm with lows in the mid- to upper 50s but low 60s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers end in the morning but probably not early enough to prevent more commuter headaches. Partially clearing skies and only very light northwest winds should allow temperatures to warm to seasonable levels (highs in the low to mid-70s). Humid conditions only slowly ease as the day progresses. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies allow dramatic glimpses of the slowly waning harvest moon. Humidity levels continue to slip to more comfortable levels. Lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High



Storm clouds form over the District Wednesday evening. (Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is an exemplary fall day with mostly sunny skies, light winds and moderate humidity. Highs reach the low to mid-70s. Overnight lows range through the 50s under mainly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunshine and dry conditions Sunday make getting outside a must. Highs are mainly in the low 70s. Overnight lows in the low to mid-50s might require a light jacket for that dawn walk with the dog. Confidence: Medium

Monday continues the fine weekend weather and makes one wish it was still the weekend. Mainly sunny, with highs in the 70s. Confidence: Medium