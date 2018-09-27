My eyes are still confused by today. Extended sunshine?! What is this place? We did at least get some rain as well. It would be too odd to deal with if there was none of that. Since there seem to be few constants around here except the fact that it will rain every day, it should be no surprise that there is more in the forecast.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: We should see a lull of some sort through a good chunk of the night. A couple showers are possible at that time, but they should be few and far between. There is some chance that we’ll see activity breaking back out in more of an organized fashion sometime in the pre-dawn period or so. Not a given. Lows are in the low to mid-60s or so.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Showers may be increasing as soon as early morning, but if not we should see rain become more widespread during the day. This is mostly lighter stuff, but we could get into a period of moderate rain for a couple hours if it comes together right. In that scenario, some rising water issues are possible. Daytime highs are in the mid-60s to near 70 at some point, but we may spend much of the day more like “near 60.”



Storm clouds over the District Wednesday evening, Sept. 26, 2018. (Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Other allergens are low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.